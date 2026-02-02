OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frederiksen reaffirmed their support for the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated that decisions on the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark alone to make.

The leaders discussed their ongoing work to strengthen Arctic security in Canada, Denmark, and across the region, including through NATO. Prime Minister Carney outlined Canada's ambitious mission to increase investments in Arctic security, economic growth, and infrastructure, and opportunities to deepen cooperation with the Nordic Baltic Eight and other partners in the region.

The prime ministers reiterated their enduring support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, backed by robust security guarantees.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frederiksen agreed to remain in close contact.

