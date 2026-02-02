OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is deepening our relationships with long-standing, reliable allies. France and the United Kingdom are two of Canada's deepest partners in defence, security, and commerce.

The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he intends to appoint, upon presentation of their credentials:

The Honourable Bill Blair as High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Mr. Blair brings four decades of experience serving Canadians and protecting their security. During his time as the Member of Parliament for Scarborough Southwest, he has served in Canada's Cabinet as Minister of National Defence, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. Prior to entering politics, he had a 39-year career with the Toronto Police Service, including as Chief of Police, and also served as President of both the Canadian and Ontario Associations of Chiefs of Police.

With their extensive careers in public service, Mr. Blair and Ms. Drouin have the proven expertise, judgement, and leadership to deepen Canada's relationships with two of our closest and most reliable partners. As Canada forges new partnerships with the United Kingdom and France across trade, investment, and defence, we will work together to strengthen the multilateral system and create greater certainty, stability, security, and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Prime Minister thanks the outgoing High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, for his invaluable contributions to Canada through this time of profound global change, building on his decades of dedicated public service. The Prime Minister also extends his deep gratitude to the Honourable Stéphane Dion for his distinguished service and contributions as Canada's Ambassador to France and Monaco, and for his decades of service to Canadians.

Quote

"France and the United Kingdom are two of Canada's deepest partners in defence, security, and commerce. We have unique shared histories. We are working with France and the United Kingdom to create greater certainty, security, and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic. Bill Blair and Nathalie G. Drouin, with their deep backgrounds in defence, national security, and public policy, are uniquely qualified to help fulfil these missions with core allies at this vital time."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Mr. Blair and Ms. Drouin's appointments will be effective this spring.

France and the United Kingdom were Prime Minister Carney's first international visits after taking office in March 2025.

In 2024, the United Kingdom was Canada's third-largest single-country trading partner for goods and services, with trade valued at $61 billion.

In 2024, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and France totalled $14.2 billion.

Canada held the G7 Presidency in 2025, with France assuming the Presidency this year.

Biographical notes

