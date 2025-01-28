OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Did you just move to Canada? Filing your income tax and benefit return is important to get the benefit and credit payments you're entitled to. These payments can help support you financially.

When you need to file a tax return

Even if you only lived in Canada for part of the year, you have to file a tax return if:

You have to pay tax

You want to claim a refund

You or your spouse or common-law partner want to begin or continue receiving benefit and credit payments

The Canadian tax system is based on your residency status and not your immigration status. If you are not sure of your residency status for income tax purposes, complete Form NR74, Determination of Residency Status (entering Canada). Send your form to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as soon as possible to receive an opinion on your residency status.

You can start getting benefit and credit payments as soon as you arrive in Canada, even before filing your first tax return. However, to keep getting payments, you will need to file your tax return every year, even if you have no income.

Money in your pocket

Our easy to use Benefits finder can help you determine which ones you could apply for. Key benefit and credit payments that could put money back in your pocket include:

Goods and

services

tax/harmonized

sales tax

(GST/HST) credit





Paid every three months to individuals and families

with low and modest incomes to offset all or part of

the GST or HST they pay. The payment may include

a related provincial or territorial credit amount.

Canada Carbon

Rebate (some

provinces only)





Paid every three months to help eligible individuals

and families offset the cost of the federal pollution

pricing in applicable provinces. Canada child

benefit







Paid monthly to eligible families to help with the cost

of raising children under 18. The payment may

include a related provincial or territorial benefit

amount.

Tax-filing and payment deadline

The tax-filing deadline for most individuals is April 30, 2025. This is also the deadline to make a payment if you owe taxes. By filing your tax return on time, you will avoid delays or interruptions to your benefit and credit payments. If you owe money, filing and paying on time ensures you will avoid late-filing penalties and interest. When you file your tax return, you could claim deductions, credits and expenses to reduce the taxes you owe. There are deductions related to family, education, and disability.

Self-employed tax-filing deadline

If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, you generally have until June 15, 2025, to file. Since that date falls on a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before June 16, 2025. If you owe money, you will still need to pay by April 30, 2025, to avoid interest.

Free tax help

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, you may be able to have your tax return completed at a free tax clinic.

If you are self-employed or own a small business, you can learn more about your tax obligations from the CRA's Liaison Officer service.

Make tax-filing easier with direct deposit and electronic filing

Register for direct deposit and file your tax return electronically using NETFILE-certified software. Some options are free! When you do so, you could get your refund within eight business days. If you file a paper tax return, it could take up to eight weeks to process.

After filing your tax return

Once we process your first tax return, you will receive a notice of assessment (NOA). It will state how much you will get as a refund or how much you owe. Use this document or the information from your tax return and make sure to register for a CRA account. You can register using the CRA's document verification service. This service makes it easier and faster to register and get immediate and full access to your account.

In your CRA account, you can change your address, update your direct deposit information, and more. You can also set your correspondence preferences to "electronic mail." By doing this, you will stop receiving paper mail from the CRA. Instead, you will receive an email notification when online mail is available to view in your CRA account, like your future NOAs.

If you own a business, you can also register for a CRA account to manage your business tax affairs online.

How to correct a mistake

If you forgot to include information or made a mistake on your tax return, don't worry. Wait until you get your NOA from the CRA and then check how to change your return. Submitting your adjustment request electronically will ensure faster service!

Protecting yourself from scams and fraud

Scammers are always looking for ways to get their hands on your money. On our Scams and fraud page, you will find information to help you recognize the signs of a scam and learn about the ways the CRA may contact you. The CRA will not use threatening language to try and scare you. If you're interested, you can also watch our Be scam smart webinar.

Learn more about Canada's tax system

Learn about your taxes is a free online learning tool to help you understand what taxes are, how to do them, and what's in it for you. You can also check out our podcast: Taxology.

We also have resources designed with newcomers in mind:

New to Canada ? The CRA can help (factsheet available in 11 languages).

Benefits and credits for newcomers (infographic available in 11 languages).

Free webinar on March 12, 2025 , for newcomers to Canada . We will share information on the importance of filing a tax return, benefit and credit payments, and other helpful services. Register now!

, for newcomers to . We will share information on the importance of filing a tax return, benefit and credit payments, and other helpful services. Register now! Charlie the Chatbot is available on the CRA homepage and many of our other webpages on Canada.ca. Charlie can provide answers to frequently asked tax-filing questions.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency