TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing, and Canada's mining sector is entering a new era defined by speed, scale and ambition. The mining industry is playing a central role in Canada's Build Agenda, serving as a foundation for economic prosperity, national defence and security, and our low-carbon aspirations.

At the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention -- the world's largest mining conference, hosted in Toronto -- the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Parliamentary Secretary Claude Guay led a successful Canadian delegation that reinforced Canada's plans to build and strengthen full critical minerals value chains to supply customers at home and in allied nations with the minerals the world wants.

Unlocking economic growth, jobs and a complete Canadian value chain

At PDAC, Minister Hodgson demonstrated Canada's plan to put our natural mineral abundance to work so all Canadians can benefit from the rich resources beneath our feet. He launched the $1.5-billion First and Last Mile Fund and highlighted the upcoming $2-billion Critical Minerals Sovereign Fund. He also announced up to $165.2 million in federal investments for 22 Canadian mining projects, including up to $114.9 million for the first five projects supported through the new First and Last Mile Fund. These projects touch on the entire mining value chain, including infrastructure, innovation, sustainability, geoscience and Indigenous partnership. This $165.2-million investment unlocks over $434 million in Canadian project capital.

Minister Hodgson announced up to $40 million toward the Canadian Digital Core Library (CDCL) to make geological drill core data widely accessible and transform how geoscience data is shared and used across Canada. He also signed a non-binding Declaration of Intent between the Government of Canada, the Creative Destruction Lab, Laurentian University and several major mining companies -- Agnico Eagle, Anglo American, BHP, Hudbay, Teck and Vale -- to explore the possibility of a public digital library with core from federal, provincial and territorial governments and the private sector. The CDCL will enable new exploration, accelerate discoveries and improve investment readiness and certainty in our mining sector -- all by using core library resources we already have.

At the Energy and Mines Ministers' Meeting on the margins of PDAC, Minister Hodgson joined provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss accelerating responsible development, improving regulatory certainty and reinforcing Canada's leadership in critical mineral development. The Minister also welcomed New Brunswick's new Comprehensive Minerals Strategy.

Throughout keynote addresses, roundtables and bilateral meetings, Minister Hodgson and Parliamentary Secretary Guay highlighted concrete progress to advance projects, strengthen enabling infrastructure and attract investment at scale.

Stepping up as a reliable partner in a fragmented world

Globally, Canada is stepping up as a trusted partner in critical minerals production. At the Convention, Minister Hodgson and Parliamentary Secretary Guay reinforced Canada's position as a natural resources superpower and as a supplier that brings stability and reliability to market.

At Invest in Canada's Canadian Critical Minerals Forum, Minister Hodgson joined industry, provincial, territorial and international partners to announce the second round of 30 partnerships and investments under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance to diversify production, support new Canadian mining projects and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities. These new partnerships and investments will accelerate and unlock over $12.1 billion in critical minerals projects with 12 allied partners -- bringing the total capital supported by the Alliance to $18.5 billion.

Through engagements with international partners -- including Greenland, the European Commission, Norway, Argentina, Mongolia, France, Italy, the Dominican Republic and Bolivia -- Minister Hodgson and Parliamentary Secretary Guay advanced bilateral and multilateral co-operation, discussed Canadian investment opportunities and supported market and trade diversification efforts. This work was exemplified through the formalization of partnerships with India and Greenland, a joint statement on critical minerals with the European Union and a Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals supply with Leonardo S.p.A.

At the 11th International Mines and Ministers Summit, Parliamentary Secretary Guay met with global ministers, industry and key organizations to advance shared approaches on sustainable mining and strengthen co-operation on accelerating mineral discoveries and production.

Minister Hodgson reinforced that Canada views accelerating domestic critical minerals production as a security imperative. This priority is reflected in Canada's recently announced Defence Industrial Strategy, which focuses on securing critical goods and reducing reliance on foreign–controlled supply chains. Through targeted NRCan funding -- including $59.4 million to accelerate domestic critical minerals projects, $96.7 million to advance research and development across the value chain and $8.27 million to support the establishment of a stockpiling regime for critical and dual–use minerals -- Canada is strengthening its capacity to ensure reliable access to materials essential to defence and security for Canada and our allies.

Supplying the clean economy, responsibly

Mining leadership is also climate leadership. Canada extracts minerals more cleanly, safely and responsibly than almost anywhere else in the world, and the projects announced at PDAC 2026 show that leadership in action.

From advancing plans to recommission the Anyox hydro facility to supply clean power for critical mineral development, to deploying hybrid energy systems in Nunavut that cut diesel use at remote mine sites, to demonstrating rock–breaking technologies that use up to 65 percent less energy, Canada is accelerating the next generation of low–carbon mining solutions. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Canada's commitment to responsible development that protects the environment while supporting good jobs, prosperous communities and economic reconciliation.

To ensure these projects can move forward with clarity and predictability, Canada has also launched a new Mine Permit Navigator: an interactive tool that gives proponents a clear roadmap to federal permits and approvals, helping keep projects on track as Canada advances toward a "One Project, One Review" system and two–year assessment timelines.

Canada has what the world wants

Canada's presence at PDAC 2026 tells a clear story: we are using every tool at our disposal to build a mining sector that strengthens our economy, supports our allies, safeguards our security and delivers for the planet.

Canada is moving faster, building smarter and thinking bigger -- turning resource strength into national strength and securing our rightful place as an energy and mining superpower.

Quotes

"Canada has been a mining nation for generations -- and we are back in a big way. At PDAC 2026, we demonstrated we are committed to delivering real results. By advancing new trade and investment partnerships, launching strategic investments like the First and Last Mile Fund and working closely with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and industry, we are moving from planning to production. Our new government is building a strong economy, a secure and sovereign nation and a sustainable future -- and Canadian mining will pave the way for all three."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's leadership in critical minerals is premised on building big things, the right way. At PDAC 2026, we highlighted Canada's smart financing, technological innovation, Indigenous partnership, stable governance and political environment, and strong environmental and social standards -- all of which give us a competitive advantage in global markets. By supporting critical mineral mining and sustainable value chain development, Canada is delivering the minerals the world needs while protecting the environment and creating good career opportunities for Canadians."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

This year's PDAC Convention hosted over 27,000 attendees from over 135 countries from the world's mineral industry.

The minerals sector offers well-paid, high-quality jobs for Canadians across the country, including many in northern and remote locations. In 2024, the minerals and metals sector directly employed 438,000 individuals and indirectly employed an additional 286,000, for a total of 724,000 individuals. At $146,213, the average annual total compensation per job in the mining industry is almost twice the all-industry average of $78,098.

