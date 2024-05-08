OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Our digital services make handling your business tax matters faster and easier. You and your authorized employees and representatives can file, pay and access detailed information about your tax accounts. Here is information about the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) most used digital services, as well as information about how to access other services too.

Use your My Business Account

My Business Account is a quick and simple way to view and manage your company's tax affairs. You can register using a CRA user ID and password or through a Sign-In Partner. My Business Account is a secure online portal that allows you to:

access GST/HST, payroll, corporation income taxes, excise taxes, excise duties and other levies accounts online

receive and view your CRA mail online

submit documents

manage your authorized representatives

view and pay balances

file a GST/HST return or rebate, adjust a GST/HST return, expected and filed GST/HST returns

transfer payments

file information returns, such as the T4 slip

get answers to your questions, and more

If you report your business income on a personal income tax return, you should sign up for My Account. My Account is a secure online portal that lets you see your personal income tax and benefit information and manage your tax affairs online.

Calculate payroll deductions online

The Payroll Deductions Online Calculator (PDOC) allows you to calculate federal, provincial (except for Quebec), and territorial payroll deductions. The PDOC includes step-by-step instructions designed to assist you with the type of calculation you need.

It can be used to calculate payroll deductions for:

salaries

commissions

pensions

In addition, PDOC can also be used to verify Canada Pension Plan (CPP), additional CPP contributions (CPP2) and Employment Insurance premiums for the previous tax year.

For more information on the PDOC, go to: Help with the Payroll Deductions Online Calculator.

For information specific to payments of fees for services, go to: Calculate payroll deductions and contributions - Payments of fees for services.

Calculate your GST/HST

If you're unsure about when to register for and start charging GST/HST, please visit When to register for and start charging the GST/HST - Canada.ca. The GST/HST calculator is used to find out the amount of tax that applies to sales in Canada. In five simple steps, you can calculate the GST/HST rates as well as the total amount of a sale before and after tax.

Steps:

Go to GST/HST calculator Select if the amount above was before or after taxes Select the province or territory in which the sale occurred Insert the amount of the sale Click calculate to get the GST/HST rates

In addition, the GST/HST provincial rates table gives an overview of the GST/HST rates across Canada starting from 2008.

Pay your taxes

The CRA offers simple, fast and secure online options for businesses to pay their taxes. There are many ways to make a payment:

through your financial institution's online banking , mobile web app, or telephone service

mobile web app, or telephone service using the CRA's pre-authorized debit service offered through My Business Account, which lets you:

set up payment(s) to the CRA from a chequing account on pre-set date(s)



pay an amount due, repay overpaid amounts, or make instalment payments

using the CRA's My Payment service, which lets you make online payments directly to the CRA (does not include credit cards). You can use this service if you have an activated debit card from a participating Canadian financial institution with one or more of the following logos: Visa® Debit, Debit MasterCard® or Interac ®

service, which lets you make online payments directly to the CRA (does not include credit cards). You can use this service if you have an activated debit card from a participating Canadian financial institution with one or more of the following logos: Visa® Debit, Debit MasterCard® or ® or by credit card, PayPal, or Interac e-Transfer through a third-party service provider

For more information on payment options, go to: Payments to the CRA.

If you can't afford to pay your debt in full when it's due, contact us to discuss your situation, We have payment options to give you more time and flexibility to repay your debt. For example, you may be eligible for a payment arrangement or a pre-authorized debit (PAD) agreement.

Visit Debt collection at the CRA to learn more about the options available to help you pay your debt.

A note on filing online

The CRA encourages you to file your income tax and benefit return, your T2 corporation income, and GST/HST returns online.

Did you know, filing a tax return online and signing up for direct deposit can help you get any refund you may be eligible for more quickly?

A note on penalties

As of January 1, 2024 , if you file six or more information returns, you must file them electronically to avoid penalties. Visit our tax tip to learn more.

, if you file six or more information returns, you must file them electronically to avoid penalties. Visit our tax tip to learn more. For GST/HST reporting periods that begin in 2024, all GST/HST registrants, except for charities and selected financial institutions, are required to file returns electronically. If this change applies to you, there will be penalties for not filing electronically. Visit our tax tip for more information, and for information on these penalties being temporarily waived for filing periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and before April 1, 2024 .

If you have additional questions

Meet with a Liaison Officer: The Liaison Officer service is a free service the CRA offers to owners of small businesses and self-employed individuals to help them understand their business tax obligations. A meeting with a Liaison Officer is 100% confidential; the information you choose to discuss with a Liaison Officer will not be shared with other areas of the CRA or anyone else. You can request a meeting with a Liaison Officer by visiting Liaison Officer Service Request Form - Canada.ca.

Visit Canada.ca: We're improving the information on our web pages to make it easier for Canadians to find what they need online. For example, the CRA gets thousands of questions each year from businesses as they go through different changes. Our Changes to your business and Canada Revenue Agency program accounts page will give you information on what the CRA needs in many common situations, such as administrative changes, growing your business, and changes to business operations. If you are an Indigenous individual, you can learn more about filing your income tax and benefit returns at Taxes and benefits for Indigenous peoples. This page outlines options to make it easier to file a tax return and get your benefits and credits.

