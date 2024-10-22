OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentive program provides over $3.7 billion annually in tax incentives to businesses who conduct research and development in Canada. The program is available to businesses of all sizes and in all sectors, including biomedical technologies, clean technologies, electrical engineering, and more. For information on what work is eligible for SR&ED, visit What work is eligible.

Your new workspace

As part of the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) commitment to develop more accessible tools and services, we are proud to present the new Client Portal for SR&ED claimants, now available through My Business Account. The portal is a one-stop workspace designed to help you start building your SR&ED claim, interact with the CRA, and more!

The Client Portal features a pre-claim workbook equipped with tools and support that allow you to write project descriptions and determine SR&ED expenditures, so you are better prepared to complete Form T661 Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) Expenditures Claim.

The workbook allows you to:

Save your progress and return at a later time

Request assistance from an SR&ED specialist

Access key SR&ED program information

Through the Client Portal, access comprehensive information on processing times and better understand what to expect after you submit your claim. In addition to the pre-claim workbook, an updated version of our Self-Assessment and Learning Tool is now available exclusively on the Client Portal.

How to access the portal

If you already have an existing My Business Account, no additional registration is required.

Login and go to the "Corporate Income Tax" link located on the left panel. Select "RC0001", then click on the tab "SR&ED" in the middle of the page. For more information or to register for an account, visit About My Business Account.

Visit canada.ca/taxes-sred to learn more about the SR&ED tax incentive program.

We're here to help! Contact us today if you have any questions.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

