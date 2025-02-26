OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Did you know that many of the tasks that you might call in to complete can be easily managed online? Last year, the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) contact centres received over 7 million calls during tax season, which is approximately 75,000 to 90,000 calls a day during the week. When you take advantage of the CRA's self-serve options, it helps you manage your tasks quickly on your own. But it also means fewer people will be waiting in the CRA call queue, resulting in shorter wait times for everyone.

Before calling us, try the tips below to save time this tax season! You might be able to find the information you're searching for and avoid time on the phone during our busiest season.

To register for a CRA account

Each year, the CRA receives about 2 million calls related to issues with users registering for and signing in to their CRA accounts.

To register – If you don't already have one, it is easier than ever to register for a CRA account with the CRA's document verification service. The document verification service allows you to verify your identity and immediately access your account. You don't have to wait for a CRA security code by mail, which can take up to 10 business days.

To use the document verification service, you must be 16 years of age or older and have a camera-enabled mobile device that allows you to take a photo of your government-issued photo identification and a real-time picture of yourself. Only the following pieces of identification are currently being accepted:

a Canadian passport

a Canadian driver's license

a provincial or territorial photo ID card

When registering for a CRA account, you will also need to provide your social insurance number, date of birth, and information from your most recently filed and assessed tax return from either the current or previous year.

To sign in – We recently introduced a new look and feel for the CRA account sign-in, registration, and help pages on Canada.ca. The improved web pages make it easier for you to find the information you need.

To change your contact or banking details

The CRA's digital services allow you to easily update your information online using your CRA account. Sign in and edit your profile in My Account to update your:

Before you call us

To save time, follow these steps before calling us:

Check Canada.ca

The personal income tax section gives detailed information on how to file your return. We've also developed a help with common questions section on Canada.ca to give you information that can help you avoid having to call in. You can also view benefit payment dates on Canada.ca. If you're registered for direct deposit, you should receive your benefit payments on the dates listed online. Whether you receive your payments by direct deposit or cheque, please wait 5 business days before contacting us about a Canada child benefit or Alberta child and family benefit payment. For other benefit payments, please wait 10 business days before contacting us.



Try the online chat in My Account

The CRA's online chat in My Account is secure and easy to use! For questions about personal taxes and documents, updating personal information, benefits, accounts and payments, and registered plans, taxpayers are encouraged to chat with a live agent using the chat button in My Account. The online chat service in My Account is available Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 8:00 pm, Eastern time .



Try the CRA Chatbot

Available on the CRA homepage and other webpages on Canada.ca to provide quick answers to questions you may have.



Check CRA processing times

To find out how long we take to handle a request, use the Check CRA processing times tool on Canada.ca. This tool gives you the standard processing times for tax returns and other tax-related requests sent to the CRA. It often provides the same information that a CRA contact centre agent will give you if you call to ask about the status of your file.



Find answers using our frequently asked questions

You can check out our Questions and answers about filing your taxes page. We update it regularly during tax season to include changes that may affect you.

If you do need to call us

Start by checking telephone wait times! We offer estimated wait times on the Contact the CRA page. We can also provide them when you're on hold. This will help you decide when the best time to call is. Our enquiries contact centres are open Monday to Friday from 6:30 am to 11:00 pm, Eastern time, and Saturdays from 7:30 am to 8:00 pm, Eastern time. The enquiries contact centres are closed on Sundays.

Help us serve you better by having the following ready when you call:

your personal information: social insurance number full name date of birth complete address

your tax return, notice of assessment or reassessment, or other tax documents

Note that these are all available within your CRA account. If you sign in prior to your call, it can help you have this information readily available.

While we've made improvements in recent years, callers may experience long wait times to speak with a contact centre agent because of the high volume of calls we still receive. We regret any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency