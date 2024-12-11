OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The T4 and T4A reporting requirements for employer- and payer-offered dental benefits, for issuers who would otherwise enter code 1, are waived again for 2024. This Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) administrative policy applies only if all reasonable efforts have been made to comply with the reporting requirements.

What are the reporting requirements

T4 and T4A issuers (including employers and pension plan administrators) must report whether, on December 31 of the calendar year to which the information return relates, a payee or any of their family members were eligible to access dental insurance, or dental coverage of any kind, including health spending and wellness accounts, due to their current or former employment.

This reporting requirement is mandatory from the 2023 calendar year, and will continue to be required on an annual basis. Failing to report this information may result in financial penalties.

T4 and T4A slips updated in 2023

To support these reporting requirements, the following changes were made to the T4 and T4A slips in 2023:

Box 45, Employer-offered dental benefits, was added to the T4 and is mandatory for all slips





Box 015, Payer-offered dental benefits, was added to the T4A and is mandatory if an amount is reported in Box 016, Pension or Superannuation. The box is otherwise optional

Administrative policy

To reduce the burden on employers and payers, for calendar years 2023 and 2024, it is not mandatory to fill out the T4 box 45 or T4A box 015 when code 1 is applicable. This administrative policy applies only if all reasonable efforts have been made to comply with the reporting requirements.

CDCP webinar for employers – T4 and T4A updates

The Canada Revenue Agency is offering a free webinar on the CDCP and its impact on employers and pension plan administrators on January 29, 2025. Please sign up to our Payroll electronic mailing list to receive more information.

The webinar will cover important updates, including information on the new boxes on the T4 and T4A slips related to the CDCP. This session aims to help employers and pension plan administrators understand these changes, as well as their responsibilities under the new plan, ensuring they remain compliant with reporting requirements.

