CED will enable five manufacturing SMEs affected by U.S. tariffs on aluminum to remain competitive in uncertain and changing market conditions.

L'ASSOMPTION, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $2,383,445 in non‑repayable contributions for five businesses affected by tariffs on aluminum. This support is being granted under the Government of Canada's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies.

The recipients are Stageline Mobile Stage, Usinage F.B., Les Enceintes Acoustiques Unisson, Link Pack Group and Atmosphere. Through this action, CED is helping these businesses that use aluminum to manufacture their products to diversify their markets and improve their productivity in order to remain competitive in the long term. Implementing these projects will also make it possible to consolidate over 400 well-paying jobs in the region.

Stageline Mobile Stage, Usinage F.B. and Atmosphere are receiving non-repayable contribution to acquire equipment.

Stageline Mobile Stage Inc. is receiving $1,000,000 in funding.

Usinage F.B. Inc. is being granted $500,000 in support.

Atmosphere Inc. is being provided with $172,500.

Les Enceintes Acoustiques Unisson and Link Pack Group are being granted non-repayable contributions to acquire equipment and for their marketing strategies.

Les Enceintes Acoustiques Unisson Inc. is receiving $450,045 in funding.

Link Pack Group Inc. is receiving $260,900 in support.

Tatiana Auguste also took the opportunity to highlight the $1.5 billion in new measures announced on May 4, 2026, by Minister Joly. These measures aim to counter the tariff pressures resulting from the adjustment as of April 6, 2026, of U.S. tariffs on Canadian products containing steel, aluminum and copper. These measures include an additional $500 million through the RTRI and a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada. This program will enable SMEs to meet their urgent liquidity needs, maintain their operations and adapt to this unprecedented trade climate.

In the current economic context, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures to strengthen the Canadian economy. This involves supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reinforce their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures. By investing in workers and businesses in strategic sectors such as the aluminum industry, the Government of Canada is helping to build a more resilient economy that is better able to adapt to market fluctuations, to the benefit of the entire country.

Quotes

"The aluminum industry and manufacturers that use aluminum as an input are central to Quebec's manufacturing ecosystem and are essential contributors to the economic vitality of several regions. In a climate where tariffs are placing increased pressure on this pillar of our economy, it is crucial to support businesses in this industry. Through CED, our government is helping SMEs so they can strengthen their competitiveness, evolve their business models and seize new market opportunities. This funding is a direct investment to ensure that the aluminum industry continues to play a key role in the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"For over a year, all businesses have demonstrated exceptional resilience in the face of the changes disrupting economic models. Today, I am announcing CED funding for five Lanaudière SMEs that use aluminum. I am confident that this support will give them the means to better counter tariff pressures. By improving their productivity, strengthening their production capacity and diversifying their markets, these businesses are enhancing their competitiveness. The rules of the game are changing, but by focusing on the agility and perseverance of our SMEs, we are investing in the economic vitality of Terrebonne, the Lanaudière region and all of our regions."

Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne

Quick facts

CED is taking action to support aluminum processors. Quebec has over 1700 aluminum processing businesses, representing 30,000 jobs. These businesses generate a total of $11.6B in sales annually.

The funds have been provided under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), which is part of CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, this national initiative aims primarily to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their challenges to commercialization and to transform in order to remain competitive in the long term.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]