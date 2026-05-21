CED will enable Fonderie Lemoltech and Protomach GML, two manufacturing businesses affected by U.S. tariffs on aluminum, to remain competitive in uncertain and changing market conditions.

PRINCEVILLE, QC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $848,563 in non-repayable contributions for Fonderie Lemoltech and Protomach GML, two tariff-impacted businesses in the aluminum industry. This support is being granted under the Government of Canada's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies. Through this action, CED is helping businesses that use aluminum to diversify their markets and improve their productivity in order to remain competitive in the long term. Implementing these projects will also make it possible to consolidate over 90 well‑paying jobs in the region.

Fonderie Lemoltech, a Princeville business specializing in aluminum die casting, is receiving $645,000 in funding. This support will enable it to acquire equipment and implement a marketing strategy as part of a project to improve its productivity and production capacity, as well as diversify its markets.

For its part, Protomach GML works in the manufacture of machinery and industrial equipment. The Saint-Louis-de-Blandford business is benefiting from $203,563 in funding to acquire new technologies to improve its productivity.

Mr. Leitão also took the opportunity to highlight the $1.5 billion in new measures announced on May 4, 2026, by Minister Joly. These measures aim to counter the tariff pressures resulting from the adjustment as of April 6, 2026, of U.S. tariffs on Canadian products containing steel, aluminum and copper. These measures include an additional $500 million through the RTRI and a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada. This program will enable SMEs to meet their urgent liquidity needs, maintain their operations and adapt to this unprecedented trade climate.

In the current economic context, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures to strengthen the Canadian economy. This involves supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reinforce their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures. By investing in workers and businesses in strategic sectors such as the aluminum industry, the Government of Canada is helping to build a more resilient economy that is better able to adapt to market fluctuations, to the benefit of the entire country.

Quotes

"The aluminum industry is central to Quebec's manufacturing ecosystem and is an essential contributor to the economic vitality of several regions. In a climate where tariffs are placing increased pressure on this pillar of our economy, it is crucial to support businesses in this industry. Through CED, our government is helping SMEs so they can strengthen their competitiveness, evolve their business models and seize new market opportunities. This funding is a direct investment to ensure that the aluminum industry continues to play a key role in the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"For over a year now, businesses have been facing economic disruptions with remarkable resilience. Today, I am proud to announce CED funding for Fonderie Lemoltech and Protomach GML, two Centre-du-Québec businesses that use aluminum. The aim of this support is to strengthen their competitiveness in order to counter tariff pressures. Increasing production capacity, improving productivity and, above all, diversifying markets: These are concrete levers for our manufacturers to focus resolutely on the future and the world."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

CED is taking action to support aluminum processors. Quebec has over 1700 aluminum processing businesses, representing 30,000 jobs. These businesses generate a total of $11.6B in sales annually.

The funds have been provided under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), which is part of CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, this national initiative aims primarily to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their challenges to commercialization and to transform in order to remain competitive in the long term.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]