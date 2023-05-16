MONTREAL, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Quebec-based BMTC Group Inc. ("the Group") announced today the expansion of its Tanguay division, with the opening of 11 new stores across Quebec, including locations in Montreal, Gatineau and Sherbrooke. This marks an important milestone for the Quebec leader as it solidifies its presence in the province under a single banner.

This announcement by the Group is part of a transformation process that began in September 2022, with the migration to a single IT system for all of its banners. Successfully completed in December 2022, this IT standardization, along with organizational and structural changes, has allowed the company to create significant synergies, resulting in the creation of expanded and diversified teams that can now better cope with today's business realities.

"We are delighted to now offer the Tanguay experience throughout the province. This deployment is part of the company's growth strategy. By having identified the Tanguay division as the one with the best potential for expansion in Quebec, the Company is positioning itself as a leader in the market as well as significantly improving its profitability and financial structure. It's now on track to reach its objectives of increasing its market share in the province," mentions Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and CEO of the BMTC Group Inc.

Tanguay, everywhere in Quebec

Brault & Martineau, EconoMax and Liquida Meubles stores are becoming Tanguay and Tanguay L'Entrepôt. The Group has made significant investments in order to offer a better variety of products and services across Quebec.

Tanguay adds 11 new stores to the others already open in Eastern Quebec, with new locations in Brossard, Drummondville, Gatineau, Granby, Joliette, Kirkland, Laval, LaSalle, Sherbrooke, St-Hubert and St-Leonard. In addition, 5 other liquidation centres will be opened under the Tanguay L'Entrepôt banner in Laval, Pointe-aux-Trembles, St-Hubert, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières. Tanguay also offers customers an online shopping experience at tanguay.ca.

Exceptional service without pressure

No-pressure service and a personalized shopping experience focused on the customer's needs and complemented by a digital experience uniquely distinguishes the Tanguay experience. Its after-sales service is also notable for its complete care and support services that help extend the life of customers' furniture, appliances and home products. With more than 60 years in business, Tanguay enjoys an enviable reputation founded on its quality service, free delivery1 and the choice of products that reflect the tastes and needs of its clientele.

Everything for the home

Each Tanguay store is unique and tailors its offer to the needs of each community where it is present. Tanguay offers a variety of products both in-store and online that go well beyond furniture and appliances. Quebecers will be able to find everything they need for the home all in one place.

"We are proud that Quebecers can now enjoy the same Tanguay experience everywhere. We are pleased to solidify our presence across the province and to expand into new markets. The strength, know-how and agility of our 1,000 employees allows our current and future customers to benefit from our expertise. For more than 60 years, this expertise has been at the core of our reputation," says Charles Tanguay, President of Tanguay.

About Tanguay

Founded in 1961 and with its rich family history, Tanguay is the leader in furniture and appliances in Quebec. The Quebec company can count on its network of 25 stores across the province and on the know-how of its 1,000 employees. Innovative and visionary, Tanguay has been able over the years to anticipate the needs of Quebecers so that they can find everything for the home in one place. Tanguay is a division of the BMTC Group Inc., a company governed by the Business Corporations Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, East Montreal, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



1 Some restrictions apply, see details on tanguay.ca.

