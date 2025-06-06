News provided byBMTC Group Inc.
Jun 06, 2025, 10:21 ET
MONTREAL, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 24th, 2025 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.
Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Votes for
|
Votes withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
André Bérard
|
27 071 524
|
98.72 %
|
351 860
|
1.28 %
|
Lucien Bouchard
|
23 104 557
|
84.25 %
|
4 318 825
|
15.75 %
|
Gabriel Castiglio
|
27 421 724
|
99.99 %
|
1 660
|
0.01 %
|
Anne-Marie Leclair
|
27 239 278
|
99.33 %
|
184 106
|
0.67 %
|
Yves Des Groseillers
|
22 924 232
|
83.59 %
|
4 499 152
|
16.41 %
|
Charles Des Groseillers
|
22 924 232
|
83.59 %
|
4 499 152
|
16.41 %
|
Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers
|
22 924 232
|
83.59 %
|
4 499 152
|
16.41 %
|
Tony Fionda
|
27 237 199
|
99.32 %
|
186 185
|
0.68 %
BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed the Business Companies Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company, through its subsidiary Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C. and its division Tanguay, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec.
SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.
Information : Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757
