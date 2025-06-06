MONTREAL, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 24th, 2025 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

# % # % André Bérard 27 071 524 98.72 % 351 860 1.28 % Lucien Bouchard 23 104 557 84.25 % 4 318 825 15.75 % Gabriel Castiglio 27 421 724 99.99 % 1 660 0.01 % Anne-Marie Leclair 27 239 278 99.33 % 184 106 0.67 % Yves Des Groseillers 22 924 232 83.59 % 4 499 152 16.41 % Charles Des Groseillers 22 924 232 83.59 % 4 499 152 16.41 % Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers 22 924 232 83.59 % 4 499 152 16.41 % Tony Fionda 27 237 199 99.32 % 186 185 0.68 %

BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed the Business Companies Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company, through its subsidiary Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C. and its division Tanguay, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec.

