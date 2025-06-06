BMTC GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Français

BMTC Group Inc.

Jun 06, 2025, 10:21 ET

MONTREAL, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 24th, 2025 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld

#

%

#

%

André Bérard

27 071 524

98.72 %

351 860

1.28 %

Lucien Bouchard

23 104 557

84.25 %

4 318 825

15.75 %

Gabriel Castiglio

27 421 724

99.99 %

1 660

0.01 %

Anne-Marie Leclair

27 239 278

99.33 %

184 106

0.67 %

Yves Des Groseillers

22 924 232

83.59 %

4 499 152

16.41 %

Charles Des Groseillers

22 924 232

83.59 %

4 499 152

16.41 %

Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers

22 924 232

83.59 %

4 499 152

16.41 %

Tony Fionda

27 237 199

99.32 %

186 185

0.68 %

BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed the Business Companies Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company, through its subsidiary Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C. and its division Tanguay, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec.

SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.

Information : Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757

