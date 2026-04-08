Tangerine Ranked #1 in Canada on Forbes' World's Best Banks List

This is the second year in a row that Tangerine has been ranked on top by Forbes among Canadian Banks

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Tangerine has secured the top spot in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2026 list for the second consecutive year, cementing its leadership in Canadian banking.

Presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista, the annual global ranking is based on feedback from more than 50,000 consumers across 34 countries and evaluates overall satisfaction across multiple criteria, including¹:

General Satisfaction

Recommendation

Customer Service

Trust

Digital Service

Financial Advice

Terms & Conditions

"Being awarded Canada's #1 Bank on Forbes' World's Best Banks list--for the second time--is a reflection of the trust Canadians place in how we show up for them every day," says Terri-Lee Weeks, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Our goal is to deliver exceptional experiences that empower Canadians to build momentum through every moment of their financial journey--big or small."

This repeat recognition, alongside being the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025², underscores the bank's strong track record of putting clients first and its continued focus on delivering meaningful banking solutions through a seamless digital experience -- bringing lifestyle spending, everyday banking, and wealth management together to help move Canadians forward.

Tangerine has been ranked #1 out of 11 awarded banks in Canada by Forbes' World's Best Banks. Learn more about the study here.

1 This Forbes #1 Bank in Canada award is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The ranking recognizes the best banks in 34 countries based on an independent survey sample of more than 50,000 consumers. Survey participants evaluated select banks on several criteria: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Customer Service, Digital Services, and Financial Advice. Of the 11 banks in Canada ranked by respondents, Tangerine Bank was ranked #1. For more information about the award methodology and banks included in the ranking, visit here.

2 Tangerine Bank has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025, which measure customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million Clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for its uncomplicated digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any unnecessary hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting Clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and 2026** and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025***. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

** Visit forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks for more info about the award methodology and banks included in the ranking.

***Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

SOURCE Tangerine Bank

Media Contact: Lindsay Taylor, [email protected]