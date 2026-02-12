Integrated directly into the Tangerine mobile app, the new Wealth feature allows clients to bring together assets, liabilities, portfolio breakdowns, and performance trends in one comprehensive view. With a clearer financial picture, clients can better see where they stand and where they're headed -- helping make it easier to move forward with confidence.

"Managing your wealth should feel effortless," said Aharon Kagedan, Managing Director of Digital Wealth at Tangerine Bank. "This is the first of many steps we're taking to build an elevated digital wealth experience -- bringing transparency and innovation together to put financial control right in our clients' hands."

Beyond building an intuitive wealth experience, Tangerine's proven performance is backed by a track record that speaks for itself:

Tangerine's evolving Wealth offering underscores its mission to deliver effortless, transparent, and meaningful wealth-building experiences for Canadians. Continuing this momentum, clients can expect more capabilities throughout the year as Tangerine accelerates toward delivering an enhanced wealth experience.

Clients can explore Tangerine's new Wealth feature in the Tangerine mobile app , available today for iOS and launching for Android devices later this month.

*A fund's expenses are made up of the management fee (including the trailing commission), operating expenses, trading costs, and fixed administration fee. The annual management fee is 0.80% of each Tangerine Core Portfolio, 0.50% of each Tangerine Global ETF Portfolio, and 0.55% of each Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolio. The fixed administration fee is the same for all Tangerine Investment Funds and is 0.15% of each Portfolio's value.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for a simple-to-use digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any complicated hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025**. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok .

**Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. and are only available by opening an Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of Tangerine Investment Funds. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited and 1832 Asset Management L.P. are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Bank of Nova Scotia. All banking products and services are offered by Tangerine Bank.

