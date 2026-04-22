Tangerine Unveils a New Way for Clients to Get a Hold of their Rewards with the Launch of their Premium Credit Card

The new Tangerine® Rewards World Elite®* Mastercard®* also introduces Benefinder™, changing how clients track and manage rewards

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Tangerine Bank today unveiled their new Tangerine® Rewards World Elite®* Mastercard®*, its new premium credit card, designed to give Canadians greater flexibility and value from their everyday spending. Central to the credit card experience is Benefinder™1, a first-of-its-kind digital rewards tool that helps clients easily access their card benefits and gain greater control over the rewards available to them. As features and benefits of credit cards, including rewards programs become more expansive, the Benefinder tool helps Tangerine clients better understand and unlock the value they can earn through their credit card -- so we can help them never miss out on a benefit.

"Canadians aren't always aware of all the rewards and benefits available to them, which means value can easily be left on the table," said Michelle Butler, Vice President, Lending Solutions at Tangerine. "That insight shaped how we built our new Tangerine Rewards World Elite Mastercard. With Benefinder, we focused on removing that friction point so our clients can see and use their available rewards and be confident that their credit card is working hard for them."

Introducing Benefinder: A New Way to Get a Hold of Your Rewards

Available exclusively to Tangerine Rewards World Elite Mastercard cardholders through Tangerine's mobile app, Benefinder brings together the credit cards benefits and offers -- including those from key partners like Scene+®†, Mastercard, and Shell -- into a single, intuitive experience, helping clients get value from every benefit available to them.

With more functionality planned to launch overtime, Benefinder sets the foundation for a new approach to rewards and benefits with a Tangerine credit card.

Premium Rewards That Elevate the Everyday, Powered by Scene+

In addition to Benefinder, the Tangerine Rewards World Elite Mastercard is designed to help Canadians get more from the experiences they care about most -- from day‑to‑day spending to memorable milestones and everything in between.

Unlimited, Accelerated Earning, On Your Terms: Powered by Scene+, cardholders get access to one of Canada's largest loyalty programs, with no limits on the Scene+ Points they can earn from using their card: 1.5 Scene+ points per $1 spent on three accelerator 2 categories of their choice, selected from 13 categories spanning everyday essentials like gas, groceries, and drug stores, as well as lifestyle driven options such as travel and fitness. Categories can be refreshed every 90 days -- a well-loved Tangerine feature that gives clients control and keeps rewards aligned with their changing spending habits and lifestyle needs. 1 Scene+ point per $1 using the card for all other purchases.

Powered by Scene+, cardholders get access to one of Canada's largest loyalty programs, with no limits on the Scene+ Points they can earn from using their card: Effortless ways to Earn and Redeem: Cardholders can earn and redeem Scene+ points with key partners like Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia, Shell, Home Hardware, Rakuten, Cineplex, and Empire Company Limited's family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo and Voilà.

Cardholders can earn and redeem Scene+ points with key partners like Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia, Shell, Home Hardware, Rakuten, Cineplex, and Empire Company Limited's family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo and Voilà. Momentum at the Pump: Available now in Alberta and starting May 26 nationwide, cardholders can unlock up to 10¢/L in value 3 at participating Shell locations. Link your card to Shell Go+ in the Tangerine mobile app or on the Tangerine website to get started. When paying with a linked card, cardholders can get: Instant savings of 3¢/L on any grade of Shell fuel 3 ; An additional 4¢/L instant savings when purchasing Shell V-Power® fuel 3 ; and Up to 3¢/L in Scene+ points value when purchasing Shell V-Power® fuel. 3

Available now in Alberta and starting May 26 nationwide, cardholders can unlock up to 10¢/L in value at participating Shell locations. Link your card to Shell Go+ in the Tangerine mobile app or on the Tangerine website to get started. When paying with a linked card, cardholders can get: Premium Protection & Global Perks: Cardholders enjoy peace of mind with comprehensive travel, and mobile device insurance 4 , plus Event Ticket Protection. 4

Cardholders enjoy peace of mind with comprehensive travel, and mobile device insurance , plus Event Ticket Protection. Additional premium perks include: Four annual complimentary airport lounge passes. 5 Exclusive access to the Mastercard Collection. 6



Built for What's Next

The launch of the Tangerine Rewards World Elite Mastercard and Benefinder marks another key moment in Tangerine's journey to transform the banking experience through digital tools and smarter solutions. With more features to come overtime, Benefinder provides a new foundation for Tangerine's future payments and rewards experiences -- helping clients get more value from their everyday spending and the moments that matter most.

Canadians can visit tangerine.ca/worldelite to apply for the Tangerine Rewards World Elite Mastercard starting today.

®Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license. Forward Banking is a registered trademark of Tangerine Bank.

®*World Elite and Mastercard are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

™Benefinder is a trademark of Tangerine Bank.

®†Scene+ is a registered trademark of Scene Plus IP Corporation, used under license.

1 Conditions Apply. Visit tangerine.ca/worldelite for full details.

2 Accelerator earn rates apply only to eligible purchases in selected categories. Categories must be chosen by the Cardholder and are subject to change. Accelerated earn rates, categories, and applicable caps may vary and are subject to change without notice. Standard earn rates apply to all other purchases. Terms and conditions apply.

3 At participating Shell locations only. Terms and conditions apply, including restrictions and limits. Actual value may be lower. Visit FuelAndSave.com for full details.

4 Insurance coverage is underwritten by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida (ABIC). ABIC, its subsidiaries, and affiliates carry on business in Canada under the name of Assurant®. Assurant® is a registered trademark of Assurant, Inc. Coverage is subject to eligibility, limitations and exclusions. For details of the coverage, including definitions and benefits, refer to the Certificate of Insurance provided with the card.

5 Cardholders with a valid Tangerine Rewards World Elite Mastercard Card account (the "Account") have access to participating lounges within Mastercard Travel Pass ("Program"), hosted and managed by DragonPass International Ltd. Each eligible cardholder on an Account is entitled to a complimentary membership to DragonPass Airport Lounges Program (as long as they remain a cardholder on the Account). Cardholders must enroll for this benefit through the Mastercard Program Website (https://mastercardtravelpass.dragonpass.com/register) using a valid card on the Account. Upon enrollment, 4 complimentary lounge visits will be available for the Cardholder on the Account per membership year. Certain terms, conditions and exclusions apply. For full details, please visit: https://mastercardtravelpass.dragonpass.com/terms-and-conditionsopens in a new tab.

6 Terms, conditions and limitations apply. See priceless.com/themastercardcollection for additional benefit details.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for a simple-to-use digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any complicated hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and 2026 and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025**. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

**Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

About Scene+

Scene+ is a leading loyalty program, intentionally curated to meet the needs of its members by making everyday more rewarding. The program is co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., and offers its more than 15 million members the opportunity to earn points in a wide variety of ways, in a manner that suits their buying habits and lifestyle. Through its relationship with Scotiabank, Scene+ members have an opportunity to fully unlock the value of Scene+ membership and accelerate their points-earning potential with eight options on credit or debit cards that give members access to a whole new level of rewards and value. Participating Empire Company Limited's family of brands includes Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland and FreshCo; participating Cineplex Inc. venues include Cineplex Theatres, The Rec Room, and Playdium. For the full list of partners participating in the program and for more info, go to sceneplus.ca

SOURCE Tangerine Bank

Media inquiries: Tangerine: Lindsay Taylor, [email protected]; Scene+: Sheri Clish, [email protected]