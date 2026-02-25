Tangerine Joins Forces with Scene+ to Accelerate Everyday Rewards

Tangerine and Scene+ unlock more ways to earn and redeem as Tangerine launches its first premiumpoints-based rewards credit card

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Tangerine Bank is launching its first rewards‑based credit card, powered by Scene+, giving clients the ability to earn and redeem points across everyday categories that reflect how Canadians live and spend. Through the Scene+ network, Tangerine clients will have access to a full suite of rewards partners, including Shell, Home Hardware, Cineplex, and Empire Company Limited's family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo and Voilà.

"Our clients have told us they want rewards that are relevant to their lives and easy to use – that's why teaming up with Scene+ is a perfect fit for our new card," said Michelle Butler, Vice President, Lending Solutions at Tangerine. "This next evolution of our credit card suite reflects our focus on helping ensure every dollar our clients spend gives them back even more value."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tangerine to the Scene+ family," said Tracey Pearce, President of Scene+. "Tangerine's commitment to effortless banking aligns perfectly with our mission to provide Canadians with meaningful rewards that hit the sweet spot of simplicity, breadth and exceptional value. Together, we're making it easier than ever for members to earn and redeem rewards that are essential to them."

Expected to launch starting in Spring 2026, Tangerine's new credit card that earns Scene+ points will help Canadians accelerate their earning and unlock more value. Building on last year's enhancements to Tangerine's popular cashback cards, this new rewards card will give clients full access to the Scene+ rewards network, so they can earn points faster across everyday categories like groceries, fuel, dining, retail, and travel. It also builds on Tangerine's recently announced collaboration with Shell, another Scene+ rewards partner, further strengthening an integrated ecosystem where everyday spending on a credit card can drive financial progress.

What Tangerine Clients Can Expect Moving Forward:

A New Era of Rewards: Tangerine is expanding beyond its industry‑leading cashback credit cards -- with the most cash back categories to choose from*-- to introduce a Scene+ points-based credit card, designed to deliver rewards on everyday spending.

Integration with the Scene+ Program means Tangerine clients with new rewards credit card can unlock earn and redeem options with key partners like Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia, Shell, Home Hardware, Cineplex, and Empire Company Limited's family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo and Voilà. Momentum at the Pump: By layering Scene+ points on top of upcoming fuel savings and rewards at Shell when using your Tangerine rewards credit card --available in Alberta starting March 3, 2026 and then available nationwide starting May 26, 2026 -- every trip to the pump using the Tangerine rewards credit card will help fuel clients' progress.

This launch marks the next step in Tangerine's journey -- bringing enhanced lifestyle spending, banking, and wealth management together to create momentum to move Canadians forward. For more information and the latest updates, follow Tangerine on social media or visit Tangerine.ca.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for a simple-to-use digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any complicated hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025† and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025‡ Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

About Scene+

Scene+ is a leading loyalty program, intentionally curated to meet the needs of its members by making everyday more rewarding. The program is co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., and offers its more than 15 million members the opportunity to earn points in a wide variety of ways, in a manner that suits their buying habits and lifestyle. Through its relationship with Scotiabank, Scene+ members have an opportunity to fully unlock the value of Scene+ membership and accelerate their points-earning potential with eight options on credit or debit cards that give members access to a whole new level of rewards and value. Participating Empire Company Limited's family of brands includes Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland and FreshCo; participating Cineplex Inc. venues include Cineplex Theatres, The Rec Room, and Playdium. For the full list of partners participating in the program and for more info, go to sceneplus.ca

*Compared against number of accelerator cash back categories amongst no annual fee cash back consumer credit cards publicly offered by Canadian Schedule I banks as of November 1, 2025.

†Visit forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks/ for more info about the award methodology and banks included in the ranking.

‡Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

