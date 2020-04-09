TAMKO Building Products LLC Among First to Utilize Renoworks Platform to Deliver On-Demand Roof Measurements and 3D Models without a Home Visit

New solution provides TAMKO dealers and contractors with remote sales tool to measure, design, and close roofing jobs with homeowners, all from an online platform

CALGARY, April 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks") is proud to announce that its remote measurement and 3D model technology is now being used by nationwide roofing manufacturer, TAMKO Building Products LLC ("TAMKO"), and TAMKO's expanding network of roofers, contractors, and dealers to address the pressing challenges facing the roofing industry today.

This technology integrates seamlessly into the existing TAMKO Shingle Styles visualizer and is powered by the Renoworks Platform.

The Renoworks Platform unifies photorealistic design visualizations, 3D interactive models, and precise roofing measurements (powered by EagleView®) in a single project-planning interface that can be digitally shared between a contractor, dealer, and the homeowner, eliminating the need for in-person sales visits.

Combined with TAMKO's extensive offering of roofing products, this winning combination will provide a much-needed virtual sales tool to TAMKO customers and give homeowners the confidence they need to purchase a new TAMKO roof without needing to leave the home or meet the contractor in-person.

A Virtual & Effortless Roof Estimation Process

With the global health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and social distancing in effect, homeowners are reluctant to book in-person sales meetings with roofers. This has caused a disruption in traditional methods of the sales process as roofers can no longer take on-site measurements or photos of the home for quoting and estimating, adding difficulty to securing the bid.

This also poses a challenge for homeowners who want to obtain quotes, choose the right contractor, and decide on roofing product and color options while ensuring that they and their families are safe throughout the process.

The Renoworks remote measurement and design solution solves this problem by enabling customers to order realistic roof visualizations, 3D models, and accurate roof measurement reports. Information includes roof dimensions, areas, slopes, roof squares, and other vital information, all from the TAMKO Shingle Styles visualizer, and helps enable a contact-free process for design, estimation, and bidding.

The platform's design capabilities will also help TAMKO's network of roofers and contractors set better expectations with homeowners, resulting in a reduction of change requests and an increase in buyer confidence.

Homeowners can also take advantage of the platform to understand and control more of their renovation process before proceeding to find contractors to complete their roofing projects.

"TAMKO is always looking for ways to continuously improve the homeowner experience and help roofers and contractors bring more value and quality to homeowners," said Stephen McNally, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for TAMKO. "Renoworks provides a critical technology that TAMKO can put in the hands of roofers and dealers to help homeowners plan their roofing projects. In the current global environment where social distancing has become a necessity, this timely solution also provides a virtual sales tool that facilitates a 'touchless' roof replacement bidding process."

"We see the Renoworks Platform with our integrated remote measurement and 3D visualization technology as a portal to a larger ecosystem for our manufacturer clients," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "As a tool for improving remote workflow, it will help the manufacturer's network of contractors engage with better qualified and project-ready homeowners. As a solution built on our evolving Renoworks platform, it will leverage all our ongoing work in visualization and data, which will provide new opportunities and innovative workflows for the industry now and in the future. We are proud to help enable this level of remote work for TAMKO's customers and look forward to our growth together."

The new all-in-one TAMKO solution built on Renoworks FastTrack can be found at https://tamko.renoworks.com where TAMKO customers can order roof reports and design their roofing projects in both photo-realistic and 3D visualizations.

About TAMKO

TAMKO Building Products LLC is a leading independent manufacturer of building products, crafted with American pride for more than 75 years. At TAMKO, quality building products are backed by a brand name recognized for its rich history, core values of honesty and integrity, culture of continuous improvement, authority with building professionals and support for its community. With a cornerstone of residential roofing, TAMKO's business includes the well-known brands of Heritage® Series laminated asphalt shingles, Elite Glass-Seal® asphalt shingles, MetalWorks® steel shingles, Awaplan® roll roofing, CoolRidge® ventilation, Synthetic GuardTM and Moisture Guard® underlayments and the TW line of waterproofing products. For more information about TAMKO, visit our website at www.TAMKO.com.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: on TAMKO, please contact: Kim Eckerman, Director of Marketing & Communications, Phone: 800-641-4691, E-mail: [email protected]; TAMKO Building Products LLC, Phone: 800-641-4691, Website: tamko.com; For further information on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Renoworks Software Inc., 2721 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7

Related Links

http://www.renoworks.com

