Renoworks Launches AI-Powered Tools to Boost Homeowner Engagement in the Remodeling Industry

LeadPOD with AI Predictive Close Rate (PCR) and AI Design Assistant with Smart Design give manufacturers, contractors, and new customers many ways to advance design interest into sales.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) (OTC: ROWKF) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology, announces the launch of Renoworks LeadPOD and the AI Design Assistant, empowering Enterprise and Pro customers to generate, manage, and convert high-intent homeowner leads more efficiently than ever before.

Both LeadPOD and the AI Design Assistant are now available as integrated solutions into the broader Renoworks platform. These innovative offerings are available immediately as licensable solutions with minimal setup requirements, enabling manufacturers, distributors, retailers, remodelers, dealer networks, and new Renoworks customers to quickly integrate next-generation homeowner engagement tools into their operations. Implementation is fast and straightforward, with full support from the Renoworks team to align with each customer's brand, product library, and workflow.

"We're entering a new era where product manufacturers and contractors can move beyond passive engagement tools," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "With LeadPOD and our AI Design Assistant, our customers can now actively convert design interest into a validated and measured sales pipeline. These solutions are designed to help Enterprise clients better understand and monetize their customer engagement—and to help Pro channel partners like remodelers, dealers, and franchise organizations streamline their project intake, quoting, and closing processes, leading to real business outcomes—more leads, more quotes, and more completed projects. We have already seen early customer deployments drive accelerated sales and project delivery and are introducing these new tools to all existing and new potential customers."

About Renoworks LeadPOD

LeadPOD is a proprietary data and analytics layer that captures and qualifies homeowner design activity in real-time. It delivers rich user-level insights, provides visibility into project intent, and features AI Predictive Close Rate (PCR) technology—a proprietary model built using historical win/loss data to forecast the likelihood of each project converting to a sale. This enables customers to prioritize their highest-probability revenue generating opportunities and turn visualization activity into ready-to-quote remodel projects.

About AI Design Assistant

The AI Design Assistant leverages Renoworks' extensive visualizer libraries and cutting-edge generative AI to analyze a photo of a home and instantly recommend compatible building products from the customer's catalog—driving homeowner confidence, product specification, and faster project scoping. It also introduces Smart Design, a powerful capability that allows Renoworks customers to customize how homeowners design by applying limitless filters such as price, color, style, availability, and more—ensuring every design experience is aligned with business goals and product strategy.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, Phone: 647-777-9597, E-mail: [email protected]