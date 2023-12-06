MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Tel-Aide Montreal (TAM), a free active listening helpline who has been serving the Greater Montreal population for over 52 years, celebrates the incredible success of its first large-scale fundraising campaign, the TAM-TAM DON. Thanks to the generosity of the public and committed partners, TAM has managed to collect the impressive sum of $228,364.65 during the month-long fundraising campaign dedicated to this crucial cause.

Francine Courtois, TAM Executive Director, expresses gratitude to all those who contributed to the campaign's success: "We are deeply touched by the massive support we've received from the community. These funds will be essential in strengthening our listening service and addressing Montreal's mental health needs." In fact, a significant partnership has been established with Desjardins, the campaign's official partner: "We're extremely grateful to Desjardins for making this campaign even possible, as well as to all our generous partners and donors for their commitment to our cause. Their exemplary support has significantly contributed to our success," she adds.

The organization's spokesperson, Julie Bélanger, wanted to emphasize the importance of solidarity in promoting mental health: "Every gesture counts, and thanks to the generosity of donors and participants, TAM can continue to offer an essential listening service to those in need. It is a joy to work for a cause alongside dedicated individuals with a generous heart."

For those who would like to lend their attentive ear to the cause, TAM is actively recruiting English-speaking active listening volunteers for its helpline. To become a volunteer, visit telaidemontreal.org/volunteer/.

In this challenging economic context or if you are going through a rough patch, feel free to call 514-935-1101 if you wish to benefit from an attentive and non-judgmental ear. The listening service is available to everyone from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7 days a week.

SOURCE Tel-Aide Montréal

For further information: Jennifer Mc Mahon, Communications Consultant for TAM, 450-775-1768 | [email protected], en.tamtamdon.com | telaidemontreal.org