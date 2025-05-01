Tel-Aide Montréal Launches Toll-Free Number and Expands its Service for English-Speaking Quebecers

Province-wide access to free, confidential mental health support

MONTREAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - One in five Quebecers struggles with mental health issues, yet many don't know where to turn, especially English-speaking Quebecers, who often face limited access to resources in their language. To improve accessibility, Tel-Aide Montréal (TAM) is expanding its free, confidential, and anonymous active listening service to be available 24/7 across Quebec, thanks to a new toll-free number: 1 877 935-1101. English-speaking individuals can now access a listening ear anytime, from anywhere in the province.

"For over 50 years, Tel-Aide Montréal has offered a safe and compassionate space for people to be heard—without judgment—in both English and French in the Greater Montreal area," said Sandra Di Quinzio, Interim Executive Director. "With this new toll-free number, we're extending that support to the entire province. No matter where you are in Quebec, someone is here to listen. Because everyone deserves to be heard."

This initiative is made possible thanks to funding from the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise (SRQEA) of $660,000 over the next two years. "Everyone should have someone to talk to when they need support; day or night," said Minister Eric Girard. "We're proud to partner with Tel-Aide Montréal to strengthen mental health services for English-speaking Quebecers."

A Step Forward for Mental Health Support in Quebec

Following a volunteer shortage in 2022, TAM was forced to suspend overnight service. Today, that service is not only reinstated; it's expanded province-wide, powered by over 170 trained volunteers and a dedicated team of employees offering active listening around the clock.

Who Can Call Tel-Aide Montréal?

Anyone feeling lonely, overwhelmed, or in need of a listening ear can reach out. Whether it's stress, isolation, or a difficult moment, no issue is too small—TAM is here to listen.

Montreal area: 514 935-1101

Toll-free, province-wide: 1 877 935-1101

About Tel-Aide Montréal

TAM offers empathetic active listening services in both English and French, creating a safe and respectful space – free of advice, judgment or interruption — for anyone in need of a listening ear. This approach helps reduce stress, fosters understanding, and offers comfort in difficult moments, reminding callers they are not alone.

Website: telaidemontreal.org

Media Contact: Tel-Aide Montréal, Jennifer Mc Mahon, [email protected] | 450-775-1768