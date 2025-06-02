MONTREAL, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Contract talks between Unifor and VIA Rail have broken off, setting the stage for a national rail dispute that threatens to disrupt passenger travel across the country later this month.

"We didn't come to the table looking for a dispute—we came to get a deal," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "But VIA Rail's refusal to take our demands seriously has left us with no other choice. If they're not willing to fix what's broken, they're forcing this dispute onto workers and passengers alike."

After another week of bargaining in Montreal, no tentative agreement was reached between VIA Rail and Unifor's Council 4000 and Local 100 bargaining committees. The union says the employer refused to back down from key concessions.

"These negotiations were about fairness, respect, and stability for our members," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "We came ready to make a deal that addressed the real issues workers face every day. It's disappointing that the employer walked away from that opportunity."

One of the most serious issues is VIA Rail's refusal to fix the crisis on the On-Board Services spare boards. Workers are facing chronic short hours and reduced pay due to the employer's mismanagement of the board system. Many are unable to earn a living wage and are falling behind on basic financial obligations.

The federal conciliation period ended May 31. Under Canadian labour law, Unifor will be in a legal strike position as of 00:01 a.m. EST on June 22, 2025.

Both parties return to the table on June 17 and bargaining will continue right up to the deadline. The union is prepared to find solutions—but if VIA Rail fails to deliver a fair deal, the union is ready for a national labour dispute.

Council 4000 represents 1,800 VIA Rail employees who work in station services, headquarters, maintenance centres, and onboard trains. Local 100 represents 700 VIA Rail employees working as Diesel Engine Mechanics, Electricians, Railcar Technicians, and General Workers.

