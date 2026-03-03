OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's federal government scales back its public service, employers in the National Capital Region are responding with a steady, long-term approach -- doubling down on benefits that support physical and mental health and fostering cultures of transparent communication. The organizations leading the way were recognized today as National Capital Region's Top Employers (2026) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Navigating change means prioritizing stability by sustaining traditional benefits as well as introducing wellness initiatives focused on topics like mental health," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Top employers are attuned to the current climate and remain firmly committed to the well-being of their employees."

The federal government's workforce in the National Capital Region declined by approximately 1,500 positions in 2025 – less than one percent of the region's total federal workforce. The majority of announced reductions, however, are expected to unfold over the next two years through a mix of attrition, early retirement and involuntary layoffs. If historical experience is any guide, roughly one third of these reductions are likely to be involuntary, representing an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 positions, or three to four percent of the federal government's workforce in the region.

"The public sector has long set the standard for stability and top-tier employee benefits and the region's private sector employers have had to stay competitive," adds Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "This transitional period could position private sector employers well to attract displaced workers, but employers on both sides will need to be strategic about how they compete for talent."

First published in 2006, the National Capital Region's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project , which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers. The competition is open to all employers, public or private sector, with their head office or principal place of business in the National Capital Region or its vicinity.

The full list of National Capital Region's Top Employers (2026) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in the Ottawa Citizen and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including scores of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage .

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #CapitalRegionTopEmployers, #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]