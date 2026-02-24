Diverse workplaces, resilient employers, a stronger nation: Canada's Best Diversity Employers (2026) are announced

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's workforce grows increasingly diverse, employers across the country are rising to meet the moment -- building workplaces where every employee feels genuinely welcome and valued. The best of those efforts were recognized today as this year's Canada's Best Diversity Employers were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Successful talent strategies prioritize individuals," says Stephanie Leung, editor at Mediacorp. "Organizations that regularly engage with their employees develop a deeper understanding of what matters to them -- and can use that insight to drive meaningful change that resonates across diverse communities, boosting both engagement and retention."

At a time when conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion have grown polarizing, this year's winners have taken a different approach: focusing on programs that make their organizations demonstrably stronger and more resilient. Making a place at the table for everyone, it turns out, is good for business because it lets employees bring their authentic selves to work.

"By embracing inclusion, organizations are better equipped to draw on the full depth of Canada's talent pool," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Consider the challenge of five generations working side by side: designing benefits that serve everyone -- from employees starting families to those navigating eldercare -- requires exactly the kind of inclusive thinking these employers have made central to their culture."

Now in its 19th year, Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the employers across Canada that have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. This competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: (a) Women; (b) Members of visible minorities; (c) Persons with disabilities; (d) Indigenous peoples; and (e) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender/Transsexual (LGBT) peoples. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Canada.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Canada's Best Diversity Employers (2026) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including hundreds of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

