Stepping up in an uncertain world: 'Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2026)' are announced

REGINA, SK, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Amid ongoing global market volatility and shifting trade conditions, Saskatchewan is demonstrating a different kind of resilience. The province's employers are investing in stronger benefits, better working conditions, and more responsive workplaces -- the best of these efforts were recognized today with the announcement of Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2026) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

From large Crown corporations and public-sector institutions to world-leading private companies and small businesses, Saskatchewan offers job-seekers a diverse range of industries and work environments in which to build a career. The province's geographically concentrated labour market also allows employers to learn quickly from one another, accelerating the adoption of best practices.

"Saskatchewan is fortunate to have a healthy mix of public- and private-sector employers," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Traditionally, public-sector organizations have led with benefits such as defined-benefit pensions and maternity and parental leave top-ups. Employees at these organizations know they will be supported from the beginning of their careers through to retirement."

To compete for talent, private-sector employers in Saskatchewan have developed complementary strengths of their own -- particularly the ability to move quickly and tailor benefits to employees' changing needs. With fewer layers of decision-making, many private employers are able to adapt programs and improve working conditions with minimal delay.

"Private-sector employers in Saskatchewan have shown that responsiveness and adaptability can be powerful advantages," adds Sonja Verpoort, assistant editor at Mediacorp. "This flexibility allows small businesses and private employers to pivot when necessary and act quickly on employee feedback."

Now in its 21st year, Saskatchewan's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Saskatchewan.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which draws postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2026) was announced this morning in a special magazine published online in the Regina Leader-Post and the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix, as well as nationally on Eluta.ca. Detailed reasons for selection, including hundreds of stories and photos highlighting winning initiatives, were released this morning on the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

Social media

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #SKTopEmployers, #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]