Preparing for a tightening labour supply as jobs become harder to fill: BC's Top Employers (2026) are announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - With more than one million job openings expected across British Columbia over the next decade, employers are already preparing for intensifying competition to attract and retain talent. Many of the province's leading organizations are shifting toward skills-based hiring and making major investments in professional development to build the workforce they will need in a tighter labour market. That's the key message from this year's BC's Top Employers, announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the national Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Employers selected for this year's list recognize the demographic realities facing British Columbia's labour market," says Cypress Weston, assistant editor at Mediacorp. "The strongest organizations are prioritizing continuous learning, supporting knowledge transfer from experienced staff, and welcoming the fresh perspectives of those entering the workforce."

According to the province's Labour Market Outlook, more than one million job openings will become available in B.C. over the next 10 years, concentrated in:

healthcare and social assistance (19%)

professional, scientific and technical services (15%)

retail trade (10%)

construction (8%)

finance, insurance and real estate (5%)

As demand for skilled workers increases, employers face an added challenge: population growth is slowing, in part due to reduced immigration, resulting in fewer new entrants to the labour force.

To stay ahead, this year's winners are taking a more holistic approach to training and development. Many recognize that effective learning often happens informally -- through mentorship, collaboration, and peer support -- creating pathways for advancement regardless of an employee's background. At the same time, they are adapting these models to hybrid and offsite work environments, making workplace flexibility a central part of their employer value proposition.

"Many of this year's winners encourage employees to look to their colleagues for guidance on developing the skills needed to succeed in their workplace," adds Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "There's a degree of built-in trust that comes from information conveyed by a peer, and leading employers in British Columbia understand that this kind of internal development is just as critical as traditional training investments."

Now in its 21st year, BC's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in British Columbia.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of BC's Top Employers (2026) was announced this morning in a special magazine published online in the Vancouver Sun, as well as nationally on Eluta.ca. Detailed reasons for selection, including hundreds of stories and photos highlighting winning initiatives, were released this morning on the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

Social media

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/canada's-top-100-employers/

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #BCTopEmployers, #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]