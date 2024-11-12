A timely theme for the 9th annual Early Childhood Week

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The ninth annual edition of Early Childhood Week will be taking place from November 18 to 24. The theme chosen by the Collectif petite enfance this year focuses on the socioeconomic and geographic disparities experienced by young children and their families. Early childhood development stakeholders from communities across Quebec will be joining forces to address this theme and celebrate this province-wide event, which continues to grow in scope and impact from year to year. A wide range of activities will be held throughout the week for people working in the field and the general public alike. Twelve high-profile ambassadors will also be teaming up with the Collectif petite enfance to bring Early Childhood Week messages to the forefront, with the ultimate goal of helping to level the playing field for all young children.

"We are convinced that the best way to prevent the inequality that we are seeing in our society is to improve the living conditions of our youngest citizens," said Elise Bonneville, Director of the Collectif petite enfance. "There are over 514,000 children under five currently living in Quebec. They will grow up to be tomorrow's adults. We need to ensure they all get an equal chance to reach their full potential."

Unfortunately, the latest report of the Quebec Survey of Child Development in Kindergarten (QSCDK) indicates a steady increase in the number of children who are considered vulnerable in at least one area of development.

The proportion of vulnerable children has grown from 25.6% in 2012 to 27.7% in 2017 and 28.7% in 2022.

This percentage is significantly higher in several regions of the province compared to the general population.

The Quebec Survey on the Preschool Path of Kindergarten Students (QSPPKS, 2022) suggests that these vulnerabilities may stem from socioeconomic disparities or the lack of access to services. For example:

Vulnerability in certain areas of development tends to be higher among kindergarteners living in households with a low family income or where English is the primary language.

The type of childcare services available to young children has an impact on how vulnerable they are likely to be.

These disheartening observations speak to the relevance of the theme for 2024 Early Childhood Week. The Collectif petite enfance is therefore calling upon policymakers at every level to invest in a better future by making early childhood a priority in all of their decisions, including those related to completing the network of high-quality childcare services in the province, ensuring priority access to health and social services for children and their parents, and providing better funding to community-based family and perinatal service providers.

Second annual flag-raising ceremony in communities across Quebec: A symbol of our collective commitment

Given the positive reaction to the 2023 flag-raising ceremony, the Collectif petite enfance, in collaboration with Espace MUNI, will be repeating the experience this year. More than 420 cities and towns have confirmed that they will be celebrating Early Childhood Week in one way or another. Many will be raising the Early Childhood Week flag on November 18. This year's official host will be Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, who will welcome Suzanne Roy, Quebec Minister of Families, and Doreen Assaad, Mayor of the City of Brossard and President of Espace MUNI.

Together, for all young children

The 23 member organizations and expert allies behind the Collectif petite enfance, and the thousands of early childhood development advocates they represent, firmly believe that policymakers and society as a whole have a decisive role to play in the shaping the future of our youngest citizens.

This conviction is shared by the 12 Early Childhood Week ambassadors for 2024, all of whom are deeply committed to supporting young children and their families:

André Lebon, former Vice-President of the Special Commission on the Rights of the Child and Youth Protection

Derek Montour , Executive Director, Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services

, Executive Director, Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services Gabrielle Fontaine , actress

, actress Guadalupe Puentes-Neuman , PhD, DPsy, Professor, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Literature and Humanities, Université de Sherbrooke ; Director of the Child, Adolescent and Parent Clinical Psychology Program

, PhD, DPsy, Professor, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Literature and Humanities, Université de ; Director of the Child, Adolescent and Parent Clinical Psychology Program Kim Boutin , Olympic medalist in short track speed skating

, Olympic medalist in short track speed skating Laure Waridel , PhD, eco-sociologist; Adjunct Professor, Institut des sciences de l'environnement, Université du Québec à Montréal; co-founder of Équiterre; pioneer of fair trade and sustainable consumption in Quebec ; co-founder of the Mothers Step In movement

, PhD, eco-sociologist; Adjunct Professor, Institut des sciences de l'environnement, Université du Québec à Montréal; co-founder of Équiterre; pioneer of fair trade and sustainable consumption in ; co-founder of the Mothers Step In movement Mamadou Mouctar Sow , Public Health Researcher and Scientific Contributor, École de Santé publique, Université libre de Bruxelles

, Public Health Researcher and Scientific Contributor, École de Santé publique, Université libre de Mathieu Léonard, boxer and public speaker for youth

Melissa Mollen Dupuis , Innu activist, author and radio host

, Innu activist, author and radio host Nancy Audet , journalist, author and speaker

, journalist, author and speaker Stéphanie Deslauriers, psychoeducator, author and speaker

Sylvana Côté, Professor, School of Public Health, Université de Montreal ; Researcher, CHU Sainte-Justine; Director, Observatory for Children's Education and Health.

