Takeda Receives Corporate Leader Award from the Daily Bread Food Bank

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda"), a leading biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce it has received the Corporate Leader Award by the Daily Bread Food Bank for outstanding commitment to fighting hunger in the community. The award recognizes Takeda's significant contributions to the Daily Bread Food Bank's mission to end hunger in Toronto.

"We are honoured to receive the Corporate Leader Award from the Daily Bread Food Bank and proud to support their important work to address food insecurity in Toronto," said Rute Fernandes, President and General Manager of Takeda Canada Inc. "At Takeda, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work. Just as we believe every Canadian deserves access to innovative medicines, we also believe that everyone deserves access to healthy and nutritious food."

For the past several years, Takeda has supported the Daily Bread Food Bank through financial support in addition to volunteering their time to help with food drives and other initiatives. As part of its annual Day of Service, Takeda employees have dedicated their time to sorting and packing food donations, preparing meals, and assisting with other tasks.

"We are thrilled to recognize Takeda with the Corporate Leader Award," said Neil Hetherington, CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank. "Their commitment to fighting hunger in our community is truly inspiring. We are grateful for their ongoing support and partnership."

The Daily Bread Food Bank Corporate Leader recognizes a company or its corporate foundation who has demonstrated leadership in improving communities through its corporate social responsibility efforts. The Corporate Leader fights hunger and poverty in Toronto through charitable donations and employee volunteering, promoting awareness and philanthropy within the workplace and marketplace.

To learn more about the Daily Bread Food Bank and how to support their fight to end hunger, visit: www.dailybread.ca.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Takeda Canada Inc., Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], (647) 798-2231