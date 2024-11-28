Takeda Co-Sponsors Grant to Further Advance Clinical Research in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. (Takeda) congratulates the recipients of the Canadian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Consortium (CIRC) $1 million PIONEER Grant to support innovative, high-quality Canadian clinical research to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Takeda is a co-sponsor of the grant, contributing $500,000 of the $1,000,000 award.

This year's recipients are Dr. Kevan Jacobson, Investigator, BC Children's Hospital and Head, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Department of Pediatrics, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia and Dr. Genelle Lunken, Investigator, BC Children's Hospital, Registered Dietitian, IBD Centre of BC, for their study Open Label Multicentre Randomized Dietary Intervention Study in Pediatric Crohn Disease Patients Initiating Anti-TNF Therapy (DISPENSE-T).

Supported by Crohn's and Colitis Canada, CIRC was established in 2017 to promote and facilitate clinical studies in Canada by creating a collaborative network of clinician scientists and increasing research support.

IBD causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract which impacts food digestion, nutrition absorption and waste elimination for those affected.i The main forms are Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). More than 322,000 Canadians live with this disease for which there is currently no cure.ii

Quotes:

"Dr. Lunken and I are honoured to receive this grant to assist in important pediatric research. Our research is designed to provide critical evidence on how diet can interact with medication to improve treatment outcomes, ultimately leading to better quality of life for our young patients."

- Dr. Kevan Jacobson, Investigator, BC Children's Hospital and Head, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Department of Pediatrics, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia

"At Takeda, we remain deeply committed to advancing scientific research in IBD and are honored to continue our support through the CIRC PIONEER Grant. We congratulate Dr. Jacobson and Dr. Lunken for their innovative project that could significantly impact the lives of children living with IBD.

- Vatro Mateljic, General Manager, Takeda Canada Inc.

"The PIONEER Grant exemplifies our commitment to advancing high-quality scientific research through collaboration. This study holds the potential to yield transformative insights and set new standards in IBD care, thanks to our Canadian investigators."

- Dr. Talat Bessissow, President of CIRC and Gastroenterologist at McGill University

About CIRC With the support of Crohn's and Colitis Canada, CIRC was established in 2017 to attract and facilitate clinical studies in Canada by creating a collaborative network of clinician scientists and offering research funding. Now in its eighth year, CIRC has continued to grow and is currently running nine multi-centre investigator-initiated studies designed to answer important clinical questions, including four multi-centred randomized controlled trials. To learn more about CIRC, visit circ-ccrm.ca

About Crohn's and Colitis Canada

Crohn's and Colitis Canada is on a relentless journey to find the cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the lives of children and adults affected by these chronic diseases. Follow at crohnsandcolitis.ca, @getgutsycanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and at Crohn's and Colitis Canada on YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK). Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit: https://www.takeda.com/en-ca/.

i What are Crohn's and Colitis. Accessed 03/11/2022. Available at: https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/About-Crohn-s-Colitis/What-are-Crohns-and-Colitis. ii What You Need to Know About the Impact of IBD in Canada. Accessed 03/11/2022. Available at: https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/Support-for-You/Information-and-Resources-Hub/Category-1/Key-Findings-from-the-2018-Impact-of-IBD-in-Canada

