TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") announced the launch of Clinical Trials (CT) Lexicon, an innovative app that provides healthcare professionals with a centralized library of key studies and data at their fingertips. The initial launch of the app focuses on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) with additional clinical focus areas to be rolled-out at later stages.

Dr. Jesse Siffledeen, Director, South Edmonton Gastroenterology Research Associate Clinical Professor, Division of Gastroenterology University of Alberta/Grey Nuns Hospital, Edmonton, initiated the concept for this app and leads the steering committee of Canadian IBD experts who helped design, curate and update the content.

"IBD Lexicon helps you easily search for clinically relevant trials in IBD, in a user-friendly app, and complements medical education at all levels," said Dr. Siffledeen. "I hope others will find it as useful as I have."

The free app, available on smartphones, tablets, and computers, allows users to browse more than 100 key studies, with a collection of clinical trial summaries, and direct hyperlinks to original publications. Other key features include filter and search options to find relevant studies, bookmarking and a section that allow users to record their own notes.

"Takeda is committed to harnessing digital healthcare solutions that optimize patient care and address key challenges for our healthcare professionals," said Dr. Jefferson Tea, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Takeda Canada Inc." Providing clinicians with easily accessible information at their fingertips helps them make informed decisions based on the latest data available. And we look forward to bringing this incredible resource to more practice areas in the future."

CT Lexicon app is available on Apple and Android devices. To learn more visit: https://www.ctlexicon.com/

Takeda has a strong legacy in supporting the Canadian IBD medical research community. Last year, Takeda founded the first $1 Million Pioneer Grant through the Canadian IBD Research Consortium (CIRC) in support of high-quality, impactful Canadian clinical research. This year, Takeda helped establish Canadian IBD Today, to help ensure Canadian physicians can share real-world experiences in a Canadian setting with Canadian patients.

