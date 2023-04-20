Takeda continues its commitment to delivering innovative therapies that allow Canadians with primary and secondary immunodeficiency to live their lives to the fullest

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. (Takeda) has entered into a three-year agreement with Canadian Blood Services (CBS) that includes GAMMAGARD LIQUID®, GAMMAGARD® S/D and CUVITRU®, resulting from CBS's request for proposal for immunoglobulin therapy within its formulary mix. The three-year agreement is the second consecutive time Takeda has received a significant award for these products with the option for two one-year extensions, reinforcing the company's leadership position in immunoglobulin therapy.

"This is positive news for Canadians with immune deficiencies that rely upon innovative therapies to help protect against infection. This agreement reinforces Takeda's commitment to developing and providing sustainable healthcare solutions that supports both patient and healthcare system needs," says Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda in Canada. "As a company dedicated to putting the patient first, we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Canadian Blood Services to support Canadians with immunoglobulin treatment needs."

Immunoglobulin treatments help with the management of conditions classified as immunodeficiencies,i which can either be present at birth (primary) ii or acquired later in life (secondary).iii Approximately 29,000 Canadians suffer from primary immunodeficiency, with over 70 per cent left undiagnosed.iv Many others manage secondary immunodeficiency conditions such as HIV/AIDS.v,vi

About GAMMAGARD LIQUID®, GAMMAGARD® S/D and CUVITRU®

GAMMAGARD LIQUID® (GGL) is a liquid ready-to-use 10% IgG IVIG solution indicated as replacement therapy for PID and SID in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age or older. It is also indicated to prevent or control bleeding in patients with ITP and as maintenance therapy to improve muscle strength and disability in adult patients with MMN.vii

GAMMAGARD® S/D (GGSD) is a sterile, freeze-dried preparation of highly purified immunoglobulin G (IgG) indicated for treatment of PID, and to prevent bacterial infections associated with with CLL. It is also indicated to prevent or control bleeding in patients with ITP. While similar to GGL, GGSD is administered intravenously but offers a lower IgA content than GGL.viii

CUVITRU® is a 20% immunoglobulin replacement therapy for subcutaneous administration (SCIG). CUVITRU is indicated for treatment of PID and SID in adult and pediatric patients two year of age or older, and offers a flexible treatment schedule with infusions once daily up to every 2 weeks.ixxxi

*Consult the product monograph for adverse reactions, interactions, dosing, conditions for contraindications, warnings, precautions, of clinical use. (links provided below)

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

_____________________________ i Immunodeficiency Canada. Primary Immunodeficiency (PI). http://immunodeficiency.ca/primary-immunodeficiency/primary-immunodeficiency-pi/. Last accessed November 7, 2017. ii Immunodeficiency Canada. Primary Immunodeficiency (PI). http://immunodeficiency.ca/primary-immunodeficiency/primary-immunodeficiency-pi/. Last accessed November 7, 2017. iii Association of Allergists and Immunologists of Quebec. Secondary Immunodeficiency. https://allerg.qc.ca/Information_allergique/6_2_secondaire_en.html. Last accessed November 7, 2017. iv Immunodeficiency Canada. Primary Immunodeficiency (PI). http://immunodeficiency.ca/primary-immunodeficiency/primary-immunodeficiency-pi/. Last accessed November 7, 2017. v The Association of Allergists and Immunologists of Québec. Secondary immunodeficiency. https://allerg.qc.ca/Information_allergique/6_2_secondaire_en.html. Last accessed November 8, 2017. vi Canadian AIDS Society. About Us. http://www.cdnaids.ca/about-us/. Last accessed November 8, 2017. vii GAMMAGARD LIQUID [Immune Globulin Infusion (Human) 10%] Prescribing Information. Takeda Canada; 2023. viii GAMMAGARD S/D Prescribing Information. Takeda Canada; 2023. ix CUVITRU Prescribing Information. Takeda Canada; 2023. x Borte M, et al. 2017;187(1):146–159. xi Suez D, et al. J Clin Immunol 2016;36(7):700.

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], (647) 798-2231