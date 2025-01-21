Recognition Reinforces Commitment to Creating an Exceptional People Experience

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") announced that, for the third consecutive year, it has received Top Employer® certification for 2025. Takeda is one of just 17 companies that received global recognition, and it also was certified as a Top Employer in 24 countries.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity & inclusion, well-being and more. Companies are evaluated on existing policies and practices.

"At Takeda, providing an outstanding experience for our employees is one of our greatest priorities," said Vatro Mateljic, General Manager, Takeda. "The Top Employer Institute recognition reflects our commitment to a diverse and inclusive culture by investing in our people's growth through creating an engaging lifelong learning environment that supports their career aspirations."

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said, "Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of constant change—where technological, economic, and social shifts are ever-present—exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. This year's Top Employers Certification Program has showcased this strength, with the certified Top Employers for 2025 demonstrating outstanding dedication to their employees globally. Their consistent commitment to people practices worldwide makes them stand out as an exclusive group who have earned global certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to celebrate these companies and their achievements in 2025."

Takeda excelled globally in the areas of ethics & integrity, purpose & values, business strategy, employer branding and organization & change.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK). Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience, and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R\&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit: https://www.takeda.com/en-ca/.

