Takeda Canada and CIHR's Institute of Genetics have partnered to establish a fellowship program to identify emerging talent and innovation to support advancements in rare disease across Canada.

Fellowship program will provide $720,000 to support four (4) research awards.

Opportunity for postdoctoral fellows to accelerate rare disease research with dedicated funding.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") is proud to announce a Rare Disease Fellowship in partnership with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). The fellowship will provide support and training to ensure participants emerge as scientific, professional, or organizational leaders within and beyond the health research enterprise. This specific opportunity seeks to support postdoctoral fellows focused on one or more rare disease disorders. A full list of research areas in rare diseases can be found online at Researchnet-recherchenet.ca.

"Rare disease research is a priority in Canada. With advances in genetics and genomics, we have the ability to ensure rare diseases are diagnosed and managed more efficiently and effectively, and we aspire to see this integrated in Canadian health care delivery," said Dr. Christopher McMaster, Scientific Director of CIHR's Institute of Genetics. "We are excited to collaborate with Takeda on this fellowship and look forward to supporting Canada's world-class genetics research talent."

Takeda and CIHR are investing $720,000 to fund up to four (4) awards for up to three (3) years. Takeda and CIHR's Institute of Genetics have contributed $360,000 each to fund this priority area, a leading example of optimal public private partnerships to support innovative, priority research in Canada. Applications for the fellowship will be accepted until October 5, 2022.

Interested postdoctoral fellows are encouraged to review specific requirements here.

"Partnerships are imperative to support research discovery and enhance patient care across our health care system," said Dr. Jefferson Tea, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Takeda, Canada. "Takeda and CIHR's Institute of Genetics' research fellowship will support innovation and advancements in rare disease care while fostering future collaboration."

About Rare Disease Impact in Canada

A "rare" disease is any disease that affects a very small number of individuals. It is often genetic, chronic throughout a patient's life and life-threatening.i In Canada, one in 12 Canadians are affected by a rare disorder.ii

About the Canadian Institutes of Health Research

At the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), we know that research has the power to change lives. As Canada's health research investment agency, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

