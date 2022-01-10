Opportunity to accelerate your company with Takeda Canada through dedicated funding for a proof-of-concept project.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the Takeda Canada Innovation Challenge, an initiative that aims to discover new and breakthrough digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that support enhanced patient care.

Takeda Canada is looking for innovative solutions within the fields of early diagnosis or integrated and personalized care, applicable to the therapeutic areas of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or crohn's disease) or rare genetic diseases (such as lysosomal storage disorders or hereditary angioedema).

The Takeda Canada Innovation Challenge opens on January 10, 2022 and will accept applications until February 6, 2022. Following a judging period, finalists will be announced on February 18, 2022 and offered a chance to present their innovative digital health solutions through a virtual presentation on March 4, 2022. The selected winner(s) of the challenge will be eligible to receive a direct response about collaboration at the end of the Challenge, the opportunity to benefit from Takeda's internal expertise and international network of partners and suppliers, and funding from Takeda to build a proof-of-concept project with a relevant Takeda team (subject to a maximum funding amount available, successfully completing Takeda's third party risk management due diligence process and entering into a funding agreement with Takeda Canada).

Takeda Canada invites all passionate, bold-thinking organizations that are eager to grow to view the full challenge details at: https://ichallenge.takeda.com/ct/ct_scheduled_campaign.php?c=74B4C4B2-3183-11EC-BE85-0AC2504B5CBD.

"We are incredibly excited about the launch of this initiative that directly supports two of our commitments at Takeda Canada, improving patient care and investing in homegrown innovation and talent," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda Canada. "Canada is an innovation hub of excellence and has exceptional talent and expertise, recognized globally. We know we can accomplish more by partnering with experts. Our objective with this campaign is to open doors for new innovation with entrepreneurial minds who may not have the resources to move their ideation into practice."

Takeda has a strong heritage in the discovery of new medicines such as ENTYVIO® and REVESTIVE® which are tributes to the Canadian medical research community. ENTYVIO® received the prestigious Prix Galien award for Canadian product innovation. Canadian clinical research – supported by Takeda - has enhanced our understanding of gastrointestinal organ functions leading to new classes of treatment such as REVESTIVE®. Takeda focuses its efforts on patient needs, creating an innovation network that combines internal strengths with those of the external research community through collaborations and partnerships.

"Healthcare innovation is a critical component to enhancing and improving patient outcomes across our incredible health system," said Dr. Jefferson Tea, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Takeda Canada. "This initiative allows us to literally look outside the box and identify new ideas and make the next big innovation in patient care a near-future reality."

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian marketing and sales organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, headquartered in Japan. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.



Additional information about Takeda Canada is available at www.takeda.com/en-ca.

