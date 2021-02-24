Takeda's Global campaign "Recognizing Resilience: Rare Stars in a Rare Year" shines on Canadian Durhane Wong-Rieger as one of five international 'Rare Stars'

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. proudly recognizes Durhane Wong-Rieger as one of five global rare disease champions who has demonstrated resilience and tenacity in the face of rare disease challenges. The global campaign, Recognizing Resilience: Rare Stars in a Rare Year strives to highlight stories and honour inspirational individuals for their ongoing dedication to serve the rare disease community in the midst of a global pandemic. On Rare Disease Day (the last day of February), Takeda stands in solidarity with patients, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, advocates and community efforts to raise awareness on rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives and putting patients at the centre of the conversation.

In Canada, one in 12 Canadians are affected by a rare disorder.i Approximately three million Canadians and their families face a debilitating rare disease that severely impacts their lives.ii Wong-Rieger has been a dedicated champion for patients living with rare disorders. She has been instrumental in advocating for equal access to rare disease drugs, early diagnosis for patients and addressing the need for Canada to prioritize a comprehensive Rare Disease Strategy.

"Millions of Canadians are living with serious rare disorders and we're always inspired by their resolve and courage. Our role in the patient community is to 'have their backs' and to make their lives better," says Durhane Wong-Rieger, President & CEO of the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders (CORD). "By helping to bring together and to bring forward the patient voices, we can amplify awareness for rare disease treatments, research and patient support."

Rare Disease Day is an important day for Takeda, as the team brings over 30 years of rare disease experience and a portfolio of innovative rare disease therapies in Hematology, Rare Metabolic Disorders, Gastroenterology, Hereditary Angioedema, and Immunology.

"At Takeda we're proud of our commitment and history in supporting patients with rare diseases, and are dedicated to creating a deeper emotional connection for patients and their support systems," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda Canada. "Rare Disease Day is a valuable moment to recognize and amplify the patient voice, as we continue to work alongside patient organizations in Canada and around the world."

Rare Disease Day is a global opportunity to raise awareness amongst the general public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives. As a member of the Global Commission to End the Diagnostic Odyssey for Children with a Rare Disease, Takeda is committed to supporting the establishment of a roadmap for rare diseases that focuses on solutions to barriers preventing timely diagnosis for all rare diseases and enabling better and faster access to treatments.

About the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders (CORD)

CORD is Canada's national network for organizations representing all those with rare disorders. CORD provides a strong common voice to advocate for health policy and a healthcare system that works for those with rare disorders. CORD works with governments, researchers, clinicians and industry to promote research, diagnosis, treatment and services for all rare disorders in Canada. For more information on CORD, visit: www.raredisorders.ca.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian marketing and sales organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, headquartered in Japan. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.



Additional information about Takeda Canada is available at www.takeda.com/en-ca

