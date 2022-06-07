The first rare disease policy in Canada aims to provide a holistic approach to managing rare diseases in Quebec

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda Canada"), a values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, welcomes Quebec's first policy for rare diseases. This policy is an important first step in acknowledging the unique complexities faced by Quebecers living with rare diseases and the changes needed to ensure ensure patients have access to the care and treatments they deserve.

"We congratulate the Quebec government on working with stakeholders, including the innovative biopharmaceutical sector, to develop a policy that will provide, once fully implemented, a holistic approach to improving care for those living with rare diseases," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda Canada. "Addressing the gaps in rare diseases, such as improved screening, timely diagnosis, data collection, supporting the development of innovative treatments, and patient and caregiver support are paramount to a long-term and sustainable approach to rare diseases. We look forward to the work of the advisory committee and offer our collaboration in the development of the Action Plan expected later this year."

Takeda Canada was pleased to participate in Quebec's consultation process on rare diseases. In 2021, Takeda Canada released the Strategies for Rare Diseases: International Landscape Report. Takeda's longstanding commitment to Drugs for Rare Diseases (DRD) and extensive global footprint provides a unique opportunity to assess and summarize best practices on how different countries have developed their own tailored approaches to expediting and expanding access to new treatments for rare diseases.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], +1 647-798-2231