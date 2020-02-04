Takeda Canada Announces Significant Investment in First Collaborative Canadian Lung Cancer Research Project with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

FOR CANADIAN AUDIENCES ONLY

Takeda Canada will invest $2.4 million in this important study which aims to evaluate real world outcomes in lung cancer patients

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. is pleased to support the CAnadian CAncers with Rare Molecular Alterations (CARMA) - Basket Real-world Observational Study (BROS) - CARMA-BROS – in collaboration with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, part of the University Health Network. CARMA-BROS is the first Canadian national research study to evaluate real world outcomes in lung cancer patients with rare molecular alterations such as Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) and Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Exon 20 insertions. The study aims to collect data on Canadian cancer patients who have uncommon or rare changes in their tumours and to compare the overall treatment outcomes and treatment toxicities in patients with these rare molecular alterations over a five-year timeline.

Data from 400 participants across multiple cancer centres in Canada will be collected over a five-year period. Takeda Canada is investing $2.4 million in the CARMA-BROS study.

"Real world evidence is essential, especially in lung cancer patients with rare molecular alterations. This research partnership highlights the need and feasibility for collaboration between industry and academics to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients across Canada," said Dr. Geoffrey Liu, Principal Investigator, Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network.

About the CARMA-BROS Study

CARMA-BROS is a Canadian, multicentre, ambispective observational study focusing on lung cancer patients with ALK, EGFR exon 20, ROS1, and BRAF rare genetic alterations / rearrangements identified in their tumours. The data collected from this study will create an ambispective cohort that encompasses the majority (if not all) of these types of cancers and will provide a good source for understanding the natural history of this disease in Canada and addressing the objectives of this study.

"Lung cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Canada, which is why this collaboration with University Health Network is an important step towards the future of lung cancer care," says Francesco Di Marco, Head of Oncology, Europe & Canada, Takeda. "As an innovative pharmaceutical company committed to innovation and partnerships, we eagerly look forward to the results of the CARMA-BROS to help support Canadians directly and indirectly impacted by lung cancer."

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian marketing and sales organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, headquartered in Japan. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

Additional information about Takeda Canada is available at www.takeda.com/en-ca.

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], +1 647 798 2231