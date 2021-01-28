TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) (NYSE: TAK) ("Takeda") announced today that it will apply [this week] to the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), as principal regulator, and the British Columbia Securities Commission (collectively, the "Canadian Securities Regulators") for an order (the "Order Sought") to cease being a reporting issuer in Québec and British Columbia (the "Jurisdictions"), the jurisdictions in Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer.

If the Order Sought is granted by the Canadian Securities Regulators, Takeda will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada and will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Notwithstanding a decision that Takeda is not a reporting issuer in Canada, the company will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required in accordance with the applicable laws of the United States and the rules of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). All such continuous disclosure documents of the company are publicly available to all security holders of Takeda at https://www.takeda.com, and the company's security holders residing in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United States, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of the NYSE.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK ) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in healthcare in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com .

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], +1 647-798-2231; Media Outside Canada, Holly Campbell, [email protected], +1 617-588-9013