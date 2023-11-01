Canada's flagship youth career exploration event set to welcome 450,000 students

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Students Commission of Canada (SCC), in partnership with RBC Future Launch, proudly presents Canada's flagship youth career exploration event, Take Our Kids to Work™ (TOKW), on November 1, 2023. With 450,000 students pre-registered to take part, this year's event makes a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with the theme 'Everyone Belongs Here'.

TOKW 2023 offers a blend of in-person and online programming, bringing together students, families, educators and employers from coast to coast in a unique opportunity to explore the world of work. The TOKW experience has become an essential part of Canada's educational landscape, giving students an invaluable opportunity to explore various careers, industries, and workplace environments, ultimately inspiring the next generation to make informed decisions about their future.

The 2023 edition of Take Our Kids to Work™ marks a significant milestone as the Students Commission of Canada (SCC) took over leadership of the program earlier this year. "We are excited to carry forward the legacy of Take Our Kids to Work™ and continue our long-standing partnership with RBC Future Launch to make the program available to youth across the country," said Sharif Mahdy, Chief Executive Officer of SCC. "This year's theme, 'Everyone Belongs Here', reflects our commitment to inclusiveness and ensures that all young Canadians have the opportunity to explore diverse career paths."

Through hands-on and virtual workplace experiences and discussions that foster diversity and inclusion, TOKW introduces Canadian youth to the endless possibilities and career choices ahead of them. It also offers a platform for workplaces to connect with the next generation of talent.

To facilitate local TOKW experiences at workplaces and schools, SCC is equipping educators, families and employers with comprehensive resource guides. These guides include interactive resources, agendas and activities tailored for both in-person and virtual experiences.

On November 1st, SCC will start the day with the pre-recorded "Everyone Belongs Here" Cornerstone Kick Off. Other resources will be available such as six pre-recorded themed sessions spanning various career sectors. Students, teachers, employers, and families will have the opportunity to engage in a coast-to-coast live conversation about careers in every part of the country through Take Our Kids to Work Live! The broadcast will feature shared viewing of pre-recorded sessions highlighting specific career areas, along with live stream Career Advisors representing diverse experiences and backgrounds, ready to answer student questions.

"This is a tradition that people remember," says Mark Beckles, vice president, social impact & innovation, RBC. "Through RBC Future Launch, the RBC Foundation and Students Commission of Canada are providing thousands of young people with the chance to explore unique career options. We're excited to see the evolution of this program under the SCC's leadership."

Additional TOKW session sponsors include NGen, McKesson Canada, CIBC Mellon, International Experience Canada, PLUM and Shad Canada.

Students Commission of Canada (SCC)

SCC is a national charitable organization that purposely works with others to ensure that young people's voices are heard and valued so that their ideas for improving themselves, their peers and their communities are put into action. TOKW is interwoven with the organization's nationwide work and programs, emphasizing that the diversity of youth experiences is pivotal in driving better outcomes and is the thread that binds all their initiatives.

