Canada's premier youth career exploration event set to engage over 450,000 students

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Students Commission of Canada (SCC), in partnership with RBC Future Launch, proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of Take Our Kids to Work™ (TOKW) today, engaging students nationwide in Canada's leading career exploration experience. Building on last year's near doubling of participation, TOKW aims to inspire over 450,000 students this year with the theme "Breaking Barriers, Transforming Communities."

TOKW 2024 promises a dynamic mix of in-person and virtual experiences, designed to reach students across Canada, regardless of their geographical or personal circumstances. The program encourages students to explore diverse career paths and encourages them to become changemakers in their communities.

"We are proud to lead Take Our Kids to Work into its 30th year," said Sharif Mahdy, Chief Executive Officer of SCC. "We aim to break down barriers to career exploration and equip every young person with the tools and experiences they need to envision their future career possibilities. Our goal is to engage youth to see their potential and realize their role in transforming communities across Canada."

This year, SCC is excited to host Take Our Kids to Work Career Live!, an innovative all-day virtual event featuring hourly sessions with exclusive guests that showcase a variety of career opportunities. This accessible platform complements local in-person experiences, ensuring that every student across Canada has the chance to engage in live conversations about careers, even if they lack access to a workplace or guardian support.

The 2023 edition of TOKW achieved record participation, with 486,643 students, 1,121 workplaces, 1,672 educators, and 1,898 families taking part - reflecting a 45% increase from the previous year. As TOKW celebrates its 30th anniversary, SCC proudly marks its second year leading this national movement.

SCC is providing extensive TOKW resources for educators, families, and employers to facilitate both in-person and virtual programming. These resources include guides, themed sessions, video content, and activities available in both English and French, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive experience for participants in every part of the country.

"RBC is committed to equipping the next generation with skills for a thriving future - that is why we are proud to support this event which has become a cornerstone of youth engagement in Canada," said Mark Beckles, Vice President, Social Impact & Innovation, RBC. "Through RBC Future Launch and our collaboration with SCC, we are thrilled to engage thousands of young people to explore diverse career options as they grow into the leaders of tomorrow."

Additional sponsors for TOKW 2024 include NGen: Next Generation Manufacturing, CIBC Mellon, Samuel Son and Co., WorkSafe NB, the Government of Nova Scotia, and the Government of Northwest Territories.

Students Commission of Canada (SCC)

SCC is a national inter-generational charitable organization that purposely works with others to ensure that young people's voices are heard and valued so that their ideas for improving themselves, their peers and their communities are put into action. The SCC believes in a world where all young people positively transition to a successful adulthood. TOKW is integral to SCC's social purpose, highlighting the importance of diverse youth experiences in shaping a better future.

