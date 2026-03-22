Taiwan Tourism Administration Brings Taiwan's Outdoor and Cultural Appeal to the 2026 Outdoor Adventure Show in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) showcased Taiwan's diverse appeal as a destination for outdoor exploration and cultural experiences at the Outdoor Adventure Show, held at Stampede Park's BMO Centre in Calgary from March 21 to 22, 2026.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration team was joined by China Airlines and EVA Air

Over the course of the two-day event, the Taiwan booth welcomed strong interest from attendees eager to learn more about the island's diverse travel experiences. From scenic cycling routes and mountain landscapes to birdwatching opportunities, rail travel, and rich local culture, Taiwan stood out as a destination that offers both adventure and accessibility for Canadian travellers.

Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office, which oversees the Western Canada market, said the show was a valuable opportunity to connect directly with Albertan travellers who are increasingly interested in active, experience-driven travel.

Lee said, "Taiwan, a green oasis island on the Tropic of Cancer, presents its many facets through 'Taiwan 100 Ways,' blending magnificent natural landscapes, rich cultural depth, and convenient transportation. It is especially suited to travellers seeking full-sensory surprises and distinctive lifestyle experiences. Whether riding along Taiwan's round-island cycling routes, transitioning within hours from bustling cities to tranquil mountain escapes, or exploring national parks filled with coastal and mountain wonders, visitors can experience Taiwan's unmatched diversity and its waves of flavor, love, and wonder. We invite Albertans to discover now and share now."

The Taiwan booth drew outdoor enthusiasts, curious travellers, and industry partners throughout the weekend. Visitors explored destination materials, travel ideas, and interactive displays that highlighted Taiwan's appeal as an all-season destination for soft adventure and independent travel. The show also provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships with local travel trade partners and introduce more consumers to Taiwan's wide range of tourism experiences.

During the event, TTA provided practical travel information to help visitors better understand the convenience of traveling in Taiwan, including international flight access, efficient transportation systems such as High Speed Rail and urban metro networks, and several current travel offers. Featured offers included a free half-day tour for eligible transit passengers (halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw), Taiwan Pass travel offers (twpass.tw), and airport shopping vouchers for transit travelers (bit.ly/TransitInTaiwan).

A major focus of the show was Taiwan's strengths as an outdoor travel destination and its safe travel environment. TTA highlighted Taiwan's well-developed cycling infrastructure, including Cycling Route No. 1 and multiple scenic routes that bring travellers close to the island's coastlines, countryside, and local communities. Hiking, ecotourism, and birdwatching also attracted significant interest. Attendees were also drawn to Taiwan's 90-day visa-free entry for Canadians, 24-hour convenience stores, and women-only waiting areas available at some transit stations during late-night hours.

In addition to outdoor adventure, TTA emphasized the cultural richness that makes Taiwan especially memorable for international visitors. Travellers can pair active itineraries with night markets, food, hot springs, festivals, historic towns, and visits to local communities, creating an immersive experience that combines energy with cultural depth.

Canada continues to be an important market for Taiwan in North America, and events like the Outdoor Adventure Show in Calgary play an important role in expanding awareness and inspiring future visitation. By engaging directly with consumers and travel partners in Alberta, the Taiwan Tourism Administration continues to build momentum for Taiwan as a safe, welcoming, and multifaceted destination for Canadian travellers.

With its presence at the 2026 Outdoor Adventure Show in Calgary, the Taiwan Tourism Administration reinforced Taiwan's position as a compelling choice for travellers who want to combine outdoor activity with cultural depth, convenience, and hospitality. From cycling and hiking to transit stopover experiences and local discovery, Taiwan continues to offer meaningful journeys for travellers of all interests.

Images from the show can be found here.

For more information on visiting Taiwan, Canadians can contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2, or by phone at +1 (672) 202-8988.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

Follow us on social media in North America:

Instagram: @taiwantourism.na

Facebook: Tour Taiwan - America

Contact: Alex Trup

[email protected]

+1 (672) 202-8988

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration