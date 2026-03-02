Taiwan Showcases "Adventures Await" at the 2026 Vancouver Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) returned to the Vancouver Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show with a clear message for Canadian travellers: adventure truly awaits in Taiwan.

Taiwan Tourism Administration's booth and team at the The Outdoor Adventure Show 2026 in Vancouver

Positioning the island as one of Asia's most diverse and accessible outdoor destinations, TTA highlighted Taiwan's dramatic mountain landscapes, scenic coastal highways, lush forests, vibrant cities, and deeply rooted cultural traditions. From multi-day cycling journeys and alpine hikes to railway explorations and culinary discoveries, Taiwan offers travellers the opportunity to experience a wide range of adventures within a single compact destination.

A key highlight of this year's participation was Taiwan Tourism's featured presentation on the International Travel Stage. Titled "Adventures Await in Taiwan," the session captivated Canadian outdoor enthusiasts with a dynamic overview of why Taiwan belongs on every adventure lover's travel list, showcasing hiking, cycling, diving, surfing, bird watching, and more.

Printed materials on Taiwan cycling tourism and birdwatching, including information on endemic bird species, were especially popular among attendees. Many visitors actively sought additional travel information on-site, demonstrating a high level of interest from the Canadian market in Taiwan's diverse outdoor offerings.

"Taiwan delivers an incredible diversity of experiences within short travel distances," said Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office. "Whether travellers are seeking physical challenges, scenic rail journeys, culinary exploration, or meaningful cultural encounters, Taiwan makes it easy to combine all of these into one unforgettable trip."

Taiwan Tourism was joined at the show by key industry partners who provided expert guidance and curated travel options for Canadian visitors. China Airlines highlighted its convenient trans-Pacific services linking Canada to Taipei, while Lion Travel and One Dream Travel introduced a range of immersive itineraries designed for active explorers. Offerings included cycling-focused tours, rail journeys along Taiwan's mountain and coastal routes, and multi-region programs blending outdoor adventure with cultural depth.

Taiwan Tourism also promoted its special transit program designed to encourage stopovers. Foreign passport holders transiting through Taiwan who book a Self-Guided Tour or Free Half-Day Guided Tour are eligible to receive a NT$600 voucher, approximately CA$26, redeemable at Taoyuan International Airport stores. The initiative makes it easy for travellers to transform a layover into a short yet rewarding Taiwan experience. More information is available at bit.ly/TransitInTaiwan .

Visitors also learned about the upcoming Taiwan Lantern Festival, taking place in Chiayi from March 3 to 15, 2026. As Taiwan's flagship Lantern Festival, the event returns to Taibao City for the third time, transforming the entire county into an immersive open-air gallery of illuminated art installations, live performances, and cutting-edge technology. More information is available at 2026taiwanlanternfestival.org/En

This week also marked the return of Taiwan Tourism Administration's "Catch The Waves of Wonder" campaign in Vancouver. The high-impact activation significantly increases Taiwan's visibility across Metro Vancouver and includes a fully wrapped SkyTrain operating on the Canada Line, station posters, and digital advertising throughout Vancouver's transit network. To amplify engagement, Vancouver residents who take selfies with the train or campaign ads can enter for a chance to win flights to Taiwan for themselves and a partner. China Airlines and EVA Air have each contributed pairs of economy class tickets, along with additional runner-up prizes, further inspiring travellers to start planning their Taiwan adventure. More information is available at bit.ly/catchthewavesofwonder

Interest from Canadian travellers continues to grow as Taiwan gains recognition for its safety, hospitality, efficient transportation network, and extraordinary natural beauty. Through a dual-track approach combining trade show participation and high-impact transit advertising, Taiwan Tourism further strengthened its brand presence in the Vancouver market and extended a warm invitation for Canadians to experience the island firsthand.

The excitement continues eastward later this month. Calgarians will soon have the opportunity to explore the adventures awaiting them in Taiwan at the Outdoor Adventure Show in Calgary, taking place March 21 to 22 at Stampede Park, BMO Centre. Visitors can learn more about Taiwan's cycling routes, hiking trails, rail journeys, cultural festivals, and travel programs designed to make planning an island escape easier than ever.

From soaring peaks and turquoise coastlines to lantern-lit skylines and unforgettable flavours, Taiwan invites Canadians to discover where their next great adventure begins.

Images from the show can be found here .

For more information on Taiwan, Canadians can visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

Media Contact

Alex Trup, Marketing Director

Taiwan Tourism Information Center

[email protected]

