VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following the success of last year's Catch The Waves Of Wonder campaign, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is making an even bigger splash in Vancouver with the second wave of its city-wide transit activation celebrating Taiwan as a must-visit travel destination, with even more flights and prizes to win.

Taiwan Tourism's wrapped SkyTrain in Vancouver

Running until May 18, 2026, the campaign transforms Metro Vancouver's transit system into a showcase of Taiwan's vibrant landscapes, culture, and island energy. At the heart of the campaign is a fully wrapped SkyTrain on the Canada Line, complemented by bold vertical and horizontal interior cards, along with posters and digital screens across nearly every major transit station in the region, spanning SkyTrain, SeaBus, and West Coast Express networks.

With daily commuters and travellers encountering the campaign across multiple touchpoints, Catch The Waves Of Wonder ensures Taiwan's "Waves of Wonder" brand is impossible to miss.

Snap, Share, and Win a Trip to Taiwan

A QR code on ads direct viewers to the official campaign landing page at bit.ly/catchthewavesofwonder , where participants can enter for a chance to win a range of exciting prizes, including multiple flights to Taiwan sponsored by Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Air.

Participants can submit their name and email address to receive one entry into the contest. They can boost their chances by earning additional entries each day when they publicly post a selfie with one of the campaign ads on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #CatchTheWavesOfWonder, or upload their selfie directly to the campaign landing page if they do not have a public social media account.

This interactive element encourages Vancouverites to engage directly with the campaign while sharing Taiwan's story across their own networks.

Regular Prize Draws That Bring Taiwan Closer Than Ever

Winners will be selected using an automated random draw system, with prize draws scheduled throughout the campaign period:

Monday, April 27, 2026 – 20 x Foldable Taiwan tote bags with premium tea gift boxes

Monday, May 4, 2026 – 5 x OhBear dual-use neck rests, 10 x Taiwan sock gift boxes, and 10 Special OhBear Gift Sets featuring an OhBear tote bag, mobile phone wristband & Year of the Horse lantern (This gift set is exclusive for people that take selfies with the digital screens at the SeaBus South Terminal, Moody Centre or Coquitlam Central stations.)

Monday, May 11, 2026 – 1 x China Airlines Premium Economy Class ticket to Taiwan

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 – 2 x EVA Air Economy Class tickets (awarded together as one prize)

"The return of Catch The Waves Of Wonder reflects the strong connection Vancouverites have shown with Taiwan," said Sylvia S.H. Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's San Francisco Office, which oversees the Western Canada market. "This second wave builds on last year's momentum with broader reach, deeper engagement, and even more prizes, increasing opportunities for people to picture themselves in Taiwan."

You will find photos of the wrapped SkyTrain and other advertisements here: bit.ly/CatchTheWavesOfWonderYVR

How to Enter

The contest is open to Canadian residents aged 19 and over. No purchase is necessary to participate. Full terms and conditions are available at bit.ly/catchthewavesofwonder

For more information on visiting Taiwan, Canadians can find out more at the Taiwan Tourism Administration's website or visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

