Safety Meets Adventure: Taiwan Emerges as a Top International Destination for Canadian Outdoor Travellers

From mountain hiking to coastal cycling, travellers can comfortably explore one of Asia's most diverse travel experiences

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- For Canadian travellers seeking a destination that is both exciting and easy to explore independently, Taiwan is emerging as an ideal international travel choice among Canada's outdoor enthusiasts.

According to the Government of Canada's current travel advisory, travellers to Taiwan are advised to take normal security precautions. This sense of safety is further supported by international recognition of Taiwan's personal safety, with Taiwan ranked fourth globally in Numbeo's 2026 Safety Index.

Beyond safety, Taiwan also offers the everyday convenience that allows independent travellers to enjoy their journeys with ease. Mobile internet access is stable and widely available, enabling travellers to stay connected and easily use familiar international apps such as Uber, Google Maps, and Google Translate. Whether navigating night markets, calling a ride, translating menus, or planning a day trip by train, travellers can move around freely and explore with confidence. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport also makes transit stays more convenient. Travellers with layovers in Taiwan of 7 to 24 hours can join a free half-day transit tour [halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw], while eligible transit passengers may also receive airport consumption vouchers [bit.ly/TransitInTaiwan].

Taiwan's comprehensive transportation network also makes travel smoother. From the high-speed rail connecting major cities along the west coast to public transportation systems in cities such as Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, public transit is reliable, affordable, and easy to use. For travellers hoping to visit multiple cities in one trip, safe and convenient transportation makes intercity travel simple and straightforward. Foreign visitors can also enjoy greater flexibility and better travel value through travel products such as the Taiwan Pass App [twpass.tw].

At the same time, Taiwan's bilingual and multilingual public services, signage systems, and visitor facilities create a more welcoming travel experience for international visitors. This accessibility, combined with the friendliness that travellers often feel locally, makes Taiwan especially appealing to both first-time visitors and returning travellers who wish to explore more deeply. International travellers can visit the Tourism Administration's official English website [eng.taiwan.net.tw] for trip-planning tools, destination information, and itinerary inspiration.

"For Canadian travellers, Taiwan offers something increasingly valuable in today's travel landscape: comfort, peace of mind, and convenience," said Sylvia Lee, Director of the San Francisco Office of the Tourism Administration, responsible for the Western Canada market. "Taiwan has a highly concentrated natural landscape, allowing travellers to experience diverse scenery such as mountains, forests, and coastlines within short distances. At Yushan National Park, for example, hikers can challenge Yushan Main Peak, the highest peak in Northeast Asia, with well-developed trail planning, mountain hut systems, and permit procedures that help manage visitor flow and enhance safety. Travellers can not only enjoy vibrant cities, rich culture, beautiful natural scenery, and world-class cuisine, but also feel supported by well-developed infrastructure, reliable connectivity, and an easy-to-navigate travel environment.

In cycling tourism, Taiwan has been recognized by international media as one of the world's best cycling destinations. Travellers can ride along the east coast or take on a round-island cycling route, with supply stations, route signage, and emergency support systems available along the way. Compared with destinations where some remote areas may lack support facilities, Taiwan strikes a strong balance between adventure experiences and safety assurance.

Whether travelling solo, visiting for the first time, or planning a multi-city itinerary, Canadian travellers will find Taiwan to be a friendly and easy-to-explore destination."

From urban neighbourhoods and temple-lined streets to mountain landscapes, cycling routes, hot spring experiences, and coastal views, Taiwan warmly invites Canadian travellers to discover a remarkable destination that is not only unforgettable, but also easy to enjoy.

For more information on visiting Taiwan, Canadians can contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2, or by phone at +1 (672) 202-8988.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for tourism policy development, destination marketing, and international visitor promotion. In Western Canada, tourism marketing activities are managed by the San Francisco Office of the Taiwan Tourism Administration. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." For more information, please visit eng.taiwan.net.tw.

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Contact: Alex Trup

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SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration