Taiwan's Gastronomic Scene Shines in the Latest MICHELIN Guide Updates

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a significant boost to Taiwan's vibrant culinary landscape, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is thrilled to announce the addition of six exceptional restaurants to the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan's prestigious lineup online. Launched in 2018 with a focus on Taipei, the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan has quickly expanded to cover other major cities in Taiwan.

This month's additions highlight the island's dynamic and evolving food scene, showcasing a diverse range of gastronomic talents. MICHELIN Guide Inspectors, dedicated to traversing the globe in search of culinary excellence, meticulously selected these establishments based on their unique contributions to Taiwan's delicious delights:

Chef Ah-Hsi's Old Time Restaurant offers a unique slow-roasted goose, a family tradition.

offers a unique slow-roasted goose, a family tradition. huist blends Western techniques with Taiwanese homeliness, featuring dishes like raw scallops in chili garlic kombu soy.

blends Western techniques with Taiwanese homeliness, featuring dishes like raw scallops in chili garlic kombu soy. Hara Peko merges French and Japanese cuisine in Tainan's Snail Alley, complemented by exclusive sake.

merges French and Japanese cuisine in Tainan's Snail Alley, complemented by exclusive sake. Wenpapa Goose specializes in a signature saltwater goose, served with goose meat rice.

specializes in a signature saltwater goose, served with goose meat rice. Tain Chu provides a blend of Sichuanese and Taiwanese flavors, a local favorite since 1971.

provides a blend of Sichuanese and Taiwanese flavors, a local favorite since 1971. Three Meals impresses with its value-for-money set menu in a minimalist, airy space.

These new listings add to Taiwan's 43 MICHELIN starred restaurants and 139 establishments that have been awarded MICHELIN's "Bib Gourmand", a distinction that signifies "good quality, good value cooking," where one may enjoy a three-course meal for less than NT$1,000 (approximately CA$42.) With many of MICHELIN's favorite food destinations also being night market stands, Taiwan's foodie paradise is accessible to everyone, no matter their budget. TTA invites you to find the full listings for Taiwan on the MICHELIN Guide's website and app, and look out for print editions in your book retailers.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Canadian market is managed by the San Francisco branch of TTA. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are "Time for Taiwan" and "The Heart of Asia", while the official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan. For more information, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw .

