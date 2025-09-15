GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - In his Report on the 45th General Election, tabled today in the House of Commons, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, provides an overview of the events that took place during the election period.

Quote

"In this election, Elections Canada served more electors with more diverse and flexible services than ever before. This evolution responds to the changing needs and expectations of Canadians but is not without limits or challenges. While the election was largely successful, it is important to draw lessons from incidents and address them as we prepare for the next election and look at ways to better serve electors in the future."

Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada

Quick Facts

An estimated 19.8 million Canadians, or around 69 percent of registered electors, cast a ballot in the 45th general election. Of those, more than 7.5 million voted at advance polls and over 11 million voted on election day.

The more than 7.5 million electors who voted over the four days of advance polling represent an increase of about 29 percent from the nearly 5.9 million Canadians who voted at advance polls during the previous general election.

Elections Canada mailed more than 28 million voter information cards to individuals whose name appeared on the preliminary lists of electors.

About the Report

In accordance with the Canada Elections Act, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) must issue a report that sets out:

any matter or event that has arisen or occurred in connection with the administration of the CEO's office since the last report and that the CEO considers should be brought to the attention of the House of Commons

any measures to adapt any provision of the Act since the issue of the writs that the CEO considers should be brought to the attention of the House of Commons

any measures that the CEO has taken to improve the accuracy of the lists of electors since the last report and any such measures that the CEO proposes to take

This report must be presented to the Speaker of the House of Commons within 90 days after the date specified for the return of the writs in the election proclamation.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]