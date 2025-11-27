GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -

Following shortcomings in the delivery of voting services in Nunavik during the 45th general election, Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault committed to reviewing the circumstances that led to some electors not being able to vote.

The report from the fact-finding inquiry, its recommendations and management's response are now available on Elections Canada's website.

The inquiry team visited some of the Nunavik communities and people affected to understand what happened.

It also examined evidence and spoke to staff at our offices, to the returning officer and some of his staff.

The inquiry shows that while Elections Canada was able to engage with and better serve Indigenous communities in most parts of the country during the 45th general election, a lack of adequate planning and engagement with Nunavik communities combined with oversight issues at headquarters resulted in some electors not being able to cast their ballot.

Elections Canada has already begun the work to implement the recommendations, including: Working to better understand and collaborate with communities and organizations in Nunavik; Working with Makivvik Corporation, the Kativik Regional Government and municipal leadership to strengthen our capacity to hire local election workers and establish voting locations in all 14 northern villages of Nunavik; Working to improve Elections Canada's internal capacity, controls and governance processes related to serving northern communities, given their unique circumstances.

Building our relationships with Indigenous peoples remains a priority for Elections Canada--a priority that will take time and effort.

"What happened in Nunavik during the 45th general election cannot happen again. We have begun acting on the inquiry's recommendations and doing the important work needed to better understand and serve northern communities, particularly in Nunavik, in future elections."

--Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

