Elections Canada

Nov 03, 2025, 16:17 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the third quarter of 2025 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

  • at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada, or
  • at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the third quarter of 2025 cover the period from July 1 to September 30, 2025.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

