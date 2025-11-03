GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the third quarter of 2025 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada, or

at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the third quarter of 2025 cover the period from July 1 to September 30, 2025.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]