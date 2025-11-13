GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault announced on November 4, 2025 that Y. Monica Song has been reappointed as Broadcasting Arbitrator pursuant to section 332 of the Canada Elections Act. Ms. Song was chosen unanimously by the political parties represented in the House of Commons. This is her third term as Broadcasting Arbitrator; she was first appointed on July 22, 2020.

Under the Canada Elections Act, the Broadcasting Arbitrator is responsible for allocating broadcasting time among political parties, issuing guidelines concerning the obligations of broadcasters during a general election and arbitrating disputes between political parties and broadcasters.

Ms. Song has over 25 years of experience as a lawyer specializing in administrative and regulatory law. She was a member of the panel of experts behind the report entitled Canada's Communication Future: Time to Act (January 2020). Ms. Song is currently a partner at Dentons Canada LLP and is national co-leader of the firm's regulatory group.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

