MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - With the report of the Special Commission on the Rights of the Child and Youth Protection expected tomorrow, the Collectif petite enfance has pledged to keep an eye on the progress of the Commission's recommendations moving forward — especially those related to prevention and the required conditions for creating caring communities. This collective deliberation will take place during the 6th annual Early Childhood Week held later this year, approximately six months after the report is delivered. Local, regional and provincial stakeholders in early childhood development, including elected officials, will be invited to weigh in on the status of these recommendations and, in so doing, draw public attention once again to the importance of prevention.

The Collectif petite enfance represents 19 leading provincial organizations with complementary and diversified expertise addressing the scientific, experiential and support aspects of early childhood development. It is also an advocate for strengthened mobilization efforts to safeguard children and support families. Now more than ever, the Collectif petite enfance is committed to fostering cooperation and dialogue at the provincial, regional and local level so that action can be taken on every front. It is ready to serve as a catalyst for the movement, knowing that the well-being of our youngest citizens and the future of our society are depending on us.

"Our partners and all early childhood stakeholders have been active in this regard for many years now. They all want to continue to make a decisive contribution to children's well-being within their communities. Like us, they are eager to read the report and identify the recommendations that are relevant to them. It's more critical than ever for us all to team up and leverage the many strengths we have as a society in terms of prevention so we can create an environment where young children and their families can thrive. Early Childhood Week will be an ideal opportunity to stop, take a moment and examine how thorough the follow-through is on the recommended measures, specifically those aimed at knocking down silos and better connecting with vulnerable families throughout the early childhood period, from conception to age 5."

Elise Bonneville, Director, Collectif petite enfance

About Early Childhood Week

An initiative of the Collectif petite enfance, the 6th annual Early Childhood Week will be an opportunity to share information and encourage dialogue about early childhood development, to shine the spotlight on local, regional and provincial initiatives designed to support young children and to spur the various levels of society to take action. A number of activities and events will take place across Quebec from November 15 to 21, 2021.

About the Collectif petite enfance

The Collectif petite enfance is made up of 19 member organizations, together representing thousands of early childhood development advocates who are determined to make this issue a priority for Quebec. The Collectif petite enfance is committed to taking the lead on various matters central to the future and well-being of young children across the province, from the womb through to preschool years.

Social inequalities in Quebec have many tangible impacts on society as a whole, and young children in particular. The latest statistics show that one out of every four children in the province — one out of three in some communities — exhibits vulnerability in at least one sphere of development by the time they start kindergarten. These numbers are even more alarming in some specific contexts and only confirm that immediate action is needed. Young children are the adults of the future. It is essential to give them the best possible start in life and an equal chance to thrive, while taking into account each child's unique strengths and the diverse experiences to which they are exposed.

The 19 member organizations of the Collectif petite enfance: Association d'éducation Préscolaire du Québec, Association des haltes-garderies communautaires du Québec, Association québécoise des centres de la petite enfance, Community Health and Social Services Network, Conseil québécois des services éducatifs à la petite enfance, Espace MUNI, Fédération québécoise des organismes communautaires Famille, First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission, Fondation Olo, Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation (Naître et grandir / Early Childhood Observatory), Marie-Vincent Foundation, Ordre des optométristes du Québec, Quebec Public Library Association, Regional Early Childhood Steering Committees, Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec, Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité, Réseau des Centres de Ressources Périnatales du Québec, Réseau pour un Québec Famille and Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative.

