T.O.'s Legendary Beaches Jazz Festival Unveils Summer 2024 Lineup of Performances Across All Genres While Celebrating 35+ Years of Community Through Music

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Celebrating its 36th year, the Beaches Jazz Festival unveils today, highlights of its exciting mid-summer 2024 lineup boasting performances from over 1,000 talented musicians from local and international scenes.

Festivities commence July 5 in Toronto's vibrant east end, spanning the month at Jimmie Simpson and Woodbine Parks, and wrapping up in style with an unforgettable outdoor party under the stars, with Streetfest along Queen St. E.

Today, Toronto’s longest-running, biggest free music festival, the Beaches Jazz Festival, announces highlights of its Summer 2024 lineup with performances from musicians and DJs from across all genres, taking place in Toronto’s east end starting July 5th through to 28th. (CNW Group/Beaches Jazz Festival)

"The Beaches Jazz Festival is a world class event on the map as one of North America's top summer music festivals. It's Toronto's most exciting celebration of community, diversity and music for everyone who loves and appreciates quality music and entertainment," said Jay Cleary, Artistic Director, Beaches Jazz Festival.

As Toronto's biggest, free music event, The Festival invites all ages to experience the joy of making connections through music. The city's most inclusive musical extravaganza, it embraces all musical genres showcasing top-tier jazz, the best in salsa, dance, hip hop, blues, disco, house, ska, rock, and more – with something for everyone.

"The Beaches Jazz Festival has become more than excellent music. It's a tradition that crosses all generations where people make connections for life," said Festival Founder, Lido Chilelli.

Summer 2024 Beaches Jazz Festival Highlights

Click here for performance details to date.

Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside , Jimmie Simpson Park , July 5-7

and , , Salsa on the Beach, Woodbine Park, July 12-14

TD Weekend, Woodbine Park, July 18-21

OLG Weekend, Woodbine Park, July 26-28

Streetfest: 7PM to 11PM , Queen St. E. Between Woodbine and Beech Avenues; July 25-27

About Beaches Jazz Festival

The Beaches Jazz Festival started in 1989 by Lido Chilelli, aiming to unite the community through music. Over three decades, he and his daughter, with a loyal team, curated a month-long celebration drawing tens of thousands yearly, supporting Canadian music talent.

The Festival not only backs artists but also boosts Toronto's economy by injecting millions of dollars into the GTA. It's a key platform for local businesses to connect with the community. Learn more on how to participate here.

